After a nearly four-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 American Flat Track season got underway last weekend at Florida’s Volusia Speedway Park in the Volusia Half-Mile II.
In Friday's Volusia Half-Mile I race, Garden Spot alum Ryan Varnes took home first place in the AFT Production Twins Main Event.
On Saturday, Pequea Valley alum Jared Mees won the AFT SuperTwins class race, while Willow Street resident Cory Texter won Saturday's Production Twins class race. Texter's sister, Shayna, who is a former Willow Street resident, placed second in Saturday's Singles class race.
Mees, a five-time grand national champion, picked up career victory No. 50. Texter, meanwhile, got off to a good start in defending his throne - he won the Production Twins championship last season.
The next American Flat Track event is scheduled for the weekend of Aug. 28.
#JaredMees Wins 50th premier-class victory of #American #FlatTrack: DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (July 18, 2020) – Five-time Grand National Champion #JaredMees (No. 9 #Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) notched up the 50th premier-class victory of… https://t.co/qWZguym5kd— TotalMotorcycle (@TotalMotorcycle) July 19, 2020
What a weekend. It felt so good to be back at the track after so many months of hard work and preparation. It wasn’t easy, that’s for sure, but we kept working and finished on top of the box. That was for J. Reid and Jess Garcia. Gonna keep clawing. 🐻🇺🇸 //📷: Scott Hunter. pic.twitter.com/JlGhMOcrfr— Cory Texter (@CoryTexter) July 19, 2020