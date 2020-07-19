After a nearly four-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 American Flat Track season got underway last weekend at Florida’s Volusia Speedway Park in the Volusia Half-Mile II.

In Friday's Volusia Half-Mile I race, Garden Spot alum Ryan Varnes took home first place in the AFT Production Twins Main Event.

On Saturday, Pequea Valley alum Jared Mees won the AFT SuperTwins class race, while Willow Street resident Cory Texter won Saturday's Production Twins class race. Texter's sister, Shayna, who is a former Willow Street resident, placed second in Saturday's Singles class race.

Mees, a five-time grand national champion, picked up career victory No. 50. Texter, meanwhile, got off to a good start in defending his throne - he won the Production Twins championship last season.

The next American Flat Track event is scheduled for the weekend of Aug. 28.