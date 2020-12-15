The Lions Clubs of Columbia, Elizabethtown and Lititz have announced this season’s Rider, Frantz and Yohe Football Award honorees from the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

One player from each section was tabbed, based on voting from the league’s coaches.

The awards are named for former Warwick coach Bernie Rider, former Elizabethtown coach Bill Frantz and former Columbia and Hempfield coach Jack Yohe.

This year’s winners are a 4-pack of talented seniors: Hempfield’s Tanner Hess in Section 1, Warwick’s Joey McCracken in Section 2, Lampeter-Strasburg’s Sean McTaggart in Section 3 and Elco’s Branden Bohannon in Section 4.

The Lions Club award winners are usually recognized at a banquet in Lititz. However, because of coronavirus protocols, there will be no banquet this year.

Hess played through a wrist injury to have a standout season carrying the ball for the Black Knights; he rushed for 663 yards on 116 hard-fought carries (5.7 yards per tote) with 11 TD runs for Hempfield. Hess earned Section 1 Offensive Back of the Year and Outstanding Back of the Year honors, and he was a first-team all-star RB.

McCracken returned from a serious knee injury to complete 77 of 123 passes for 1,310 yards with 11 TD strikes, helping Warwick win the outright Section 2 championship and advance to the District Three Class 5A championship. He finished his career with 5,791 passing yards — 13th-best in L-L League history — and McCracken earned Section 2 Offensive Back of the Year honors, and he was a first-team all-star QB. McCracken recently picked up a scholarship offer from Shippensburg in the PSAC.

McTaggart had a monster fall for L-S, clicking on 96 of 169 passes for 1,865 yards with 27 TD tosses, while adding 400 rushing yards and eight TD keepers in his comeback season; McTaggart missed his junior campaign because of a knee injury, and he returned this fall to help the Pioneers win Section 3 and District 3 Class 4A titles on the way to the state semifinals. McTaggart earned Section 3 Offensive Back of the Year and Outstanding Back of the Year kudos, and he was a first-all-star QB. Two highlights from McTaggart’s season: He threw a District 3 playoff single-game record seven touchdown passes in the semifinals against Conrad Weiser. And in the PIAA state semifinals against Jersey Shore, McTaggart threw for 476 yards — the third best passing game in L-L League history.

Bohannon had a dynamic dual-threat season for Elco, leading all L-L League ball-carriers with 990 rushing yards — plus 17 TD runs — from his QB spot, as the Raiders won the outright Section 4 crown and advanced to the District 3 Class 4A title game. On defense, Bohannon picked off six passes from his safety spot, and he earned Section 4 Offensive Back of the Year, Outstanding Back of the Year and Defensive Back of the Year nods, and Bohannon was a first-team all-star at offensive athlete and DB. Bohannon finished his career with 3,767 rushing yards, second-most by a QB in L-L League history. He also had 2,000-plus career passing yards.

