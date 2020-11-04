Penn Manor singles player Catherine Rabatin and the Manheim Township doubles duo of Avery Palandjian and Scotty Reynolds have moved into the semifinal round of the PIAA Class 3A tournament.

Playing at the Birchwood Tennis & Fitness Center in Clarks Summit on Wednesday, Rabatin, the L-L League and District Three champion, defeated Abington Heights junior Bella Peters, the District Two champion, 6-4, 6-1.

Next up for Rabatin is a semifinal clash with Mia Gorman, the District Seven champion out of Bethel Park. She dropped Fairview’s Trinity Fox 6-0, 6-0. Rabatin and Gorman will play at 10:30 Saturday morning at the Hershey Racquet Club, with the winner advancing to the final, slated to begin at 3:30 p.m. the same day.

For their part, Palandjian and Reynolds, the top seeds from District Three, bounced District Two champs Alyssa Mazurek and Madelyn Terraccino of Hazleton Area 6-0, 6-1. The Blue Streaks will next play Kat Wang and Marra Bruce, the District Seven champions out of Peters Township.

Wang and Bruce advanced on a 6-0, 6-0 win over Erie McDowell's Samantha Becker and Brooke Lowry. The Class 3A semifinals and finals are also scheduled to be played in 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. starts at Hershey.

Also on Wednesday, Lancaster Catholic sophomore Anna Millen’s PIAA run came to a close in the Class 2A quarterfinals at the Sinking Spring Family YMCA in Berks County.

Millen took a 6-2, 6-2 loss at the hands of Moravian Academy freshman Chessie Bartolacci, the District 11 champion.