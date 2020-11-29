Three Lancaster-Lebanon League cross country runners were recently named all-state by the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches' Association.

Penn Manor boys senior Graham Thomas earned boys' all-state first-team honors, while McCaskey senior Stephen Schousen was named a second-team selection. Ephrata girls senior Alyssa Fedorshak took earned an all-state second-team nod.

Thomas: A NCAA Division I Temple University commit, Thomas put together one of the best seasons in program history. He won the L-L boys championship race and the District 3-3A championship race before placing third at the PIAA Class 3A event. Before Thomas, the last Penn Manor boys runner to win the league race was Dave Neff in 1980, and the last to win the district race was Neff in 1981. Thomas' third-place finish at the state event is a new program-best, topping Neff's fourth-place finish in 1981.

Schousen: After an injury-riddled 2019 season in which he was hit by a car and later came down with an inner ear infection, Schousen followed up with a stellar 2020 campaign in which he placed third at the league meet, finished as the runner-up to Thomas in the District 3-3A race and ninth at the PIAA 3A event. Thomas is a D-I Bucknell commit.

Fedorshak: As a junior, Fedorshak missed the 2019 District 3-3A race after undergoing season-ending surgery on her foot to remove a sewing needle she had stepped on at home. It was one of a few motivating factors for her in 2020, in which she won the L-L girls championship race, placed fifth in the District 3-3A championship and was the L-L's top finisher in the PIAA 3A girls race, placing 13th.

