Three top American Flat Track riders with ties to Lancaster County competed in the league's most recent events over the weekend at Williams Grove in Mechanicsburg. The results are provided below.

AFT SuperTwins: In the main events of the SuperTwins races, Pequea Valley grad Jared Mees placed fourth in Friday's race and finished third in Saturday's race. Mees currently sits second overall in the season points standings, with seven top-three finishes in eight races.

AFT Production Twins: In the main events of the Production Twins class, Willow Street resident Cory Texter was the runner-up and Garden Spot alum Ryan Varnes was third in both races Friday and Saturday. Last year's Production Twins champion, Texter currently sits second overall in the points standings, with five top-three finishes through eight races. Varnes is fourth in the points standings, with four top-three finishes.

AFT Singles: In the main events of the Singles class, Lancaster-born Shayna Texter placed 11th in Friday's race and 15th in Saturday's race. Standings for the Singles class weren't updated as of Sunday night.

Up next: The riders will again compete on the weekend of Sept. 25 at the Dallas Half-Mile. For more information, visit americanflattrack.com.

