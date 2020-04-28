On April 28, 1991, San Diego Padres outfielder Tony Gwynn hit into triple play against the Philadelphia Phillies at Veterans Stadium.

After Phillies starter Jason Grimsley walked Paul Faries and Tony Fernandez to start the game, Gwynn came to the plate. After getting the count to 3-0, Gwynn took a called strike and then fouled off a pitch.

Box score and pitch-by-pitch account via baseball-reference.com

With the runners taking off on the full count, Gwynn lined Grimsley's next pitch just to the right of second base. Phils second baseman Randy Ready, playing close to the bag, caught the line drive. Ready then stepped on second to double up Faries and threw to first to force Hernandez and complete the triple play.

Fernandez was close enough that Ready could have tagged him and recorded an unassisted triple play. But instead he tossed the ball to first baseman Ricky Jordan to finish the triple play and the top of the first.

The Phils won the game, 9-2.

Here's video of the triple play.