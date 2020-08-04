On August 4, 1993, Chicago White Sox third baseman Robin Ventura took exception to being drilled by a Nolan Ryan fastball. Ventura charged the mound and the Texas Rangers right-hander proceeded to put Ventura in a headlock with his left arm and pummel the top of his head with his right fist.

After the scrum was settled, Ventura was ejected. Ryan stayed in the game and pitched seven innings and got the victory in the Rangers 5-2 win.

August 4, 1993, Box Score -- Rangers 5, White Sox 2 via baseball-reference.com

Here's video of Ryan's pitch hitting Ventura in the back and the ensuing bench-emptying melee.