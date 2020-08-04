CORRECTION Exchange Robin Ventura Hall of Fame

CORRECTS THE ORIGINAL YEAR TO 1993, NOT 2018 - FILE - In this Aug. 4, 1993 file photo, Texas Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan hits Robin Ventura of the Chicago White Sox after Ventura charged the mound, in Arlington, Texas. Ventura was inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Linda Kaye, File)

 Linda Kaye

On August 4, 1993, Chicago White Sox third baseman Robin Ventura took exception to being drilled by a Nolan Ryan fastball. Ventura charged the mound and the Texas Rangers right-hander proceeded to put Ventura in a headlock with his left arm and pummel the top of his head with his right fist.

After the scrum was settled, Ventura was ejected. Ryan stayed in the game and pitched seven innings and got the victory in the Rangers 5-2 win.

August 4, 1993, Box Score -- Rangers 5, White Sox 2 via baseball-reference.com

Here's video of Ryan's pitch hitting Ventura in the back and the ensuing bench-emptying melee.