On April 22, 1995, Penn State running back Ki-Jana Carter was selected No. 1 in the NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He was the first of three Nittany Lions chosen in the first round. Quarterback Kerry Collins was picked at No. 5 by the Carolina Panthers and tight end Kyle Brady went to the Ne York Jets at No. 9.

The three were leaders of Penn State's undefeated 1994 team that won the Rose Bowl and finished second in the polls.

Here's video of Carter being selected No. 1. The pick is announced by NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue at the 9:48 mark of the video followed by him being congratulated by family, Collins and Brady and then highlights of Carter runs at Penn State.

Here Carter runs for an 83-yard touchdown against Oregon on Penn State's first play from scrimmage in the 1995 Rose Bowl.

In three seasons at Penn State, Carter compiled impressive stats. He rushed for 2,829 on 395 rushes (an average of 7.2 yards per carry). and 34 touchdowns.

Ki-Jana Carter's Penn State stats via sports-reference.com

But he never lived up to that promise in the NFL. Carter hurt his knee in his first exhibition game and missed his entire rookie season.

He did play in seven NFL seasons but injuries limited him to just 59 games.

Ki-Jana Carter's NFL stats via pro-football-reference.com

