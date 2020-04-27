Former Lancaster Catholic boys basketball coach Tom Sterner is now the director of program development for the University of Central Florida men’s basketball team. But 25 years ago, he was in his first year as an assistant coach with the Orlando Magic. More on that in a moment.

Sterner had previously coached the Crusaders from 1981 through the 1986-87 season, steering them to two state playoff appearances (1983, 1987). He was also a math teacher at the school. But he lost both positions at the end of the 1986-87 school year when the school, facing a budget crunch due to declining enrollment, dropped certain subjects.

A native of Hanover, Sterner was first an assistant coach at Delone Catholic after graduating from Millersville University in 1978.

After Lancaster Catholic, Sterner had a stint as an assistant coach at Franklin & Marshall for the next three seasons before making the jump to the NBA when the Orlando Magic formed in 1990. He served as a video coordinator the next four seasons and became an assistant coach for the 1994-95 season, when a Magic team featuring a young Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway gathered the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 57-25 regular season record.

However, the Magic stumbled near the end of the regular season by losing seven of its last 11 games. Sterner was quoted in the Lancaster New Era on April 27, 1995, saying, “We had a tough month of March and were playing so many big hitters. Once we got into April and had such a big lead on New York (for the top seed), the guys started doing the math. Even though this is a very talented team, it’s a very young team. The guys have to grow up with this thing.”

The Magic went on to reach the NBA Finals, where they were swept by the Hakeen Olajuwon-led Houston Rockets. Meanwhile, Sterner spent another 20 years in the NBA as an assistant with the Magic, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors before taking on his current role with UCF in August 2015.

Since then, UCF’s best finish has come in the 2018-19 season, when the Golden Knights compiled a program-record regular season record 23 wins and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament, where it fell to Duke.

