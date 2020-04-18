April 18, 1995...

Twenty-five years ago on this date, Cocalico senior Troy Burkholder announced in the school library that he was attending Washington University. Burkholder had thrown the javelin 239-feet, 3-inches that season, the best high school throw in the nation. As a result, he was among the top track & field recruits in the country.

The 6-foot, 2-inch, 210-pound Burkholder actually topped that throw a short time later at the Penn Relays by tossing the javelin a distance of 243-feet, 2-inches, which is still the record for any Lancaster-Lebanon League student-athlete.

In high school postseason meets that spring, Burkholder struck gold in the league (220-11), districts (238-8) and states (240-6). He also won gold in discus at both the District Three meet (167-0) and state meet (172-0).

A football player through his junior season, Burkholder was also an accomplished wrestler, winning gold as a senior at both the league and district tournaments before a knee injury led to him placing fourth at the PIAA meet. He battled through the knee injury through the spring of his senior year while setting all those record-throws in the jav.

Burkholder went on to capture a Pac-10 title as a Washington freshman in 1996. He was also a finalist in the Olympic Trials that year. After transferring to Penn State as a sophomore, Burkholder won three more conference crowns in the Big Ten.

