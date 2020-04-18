LNP Sports 365 Day 143

From Cocalico High School, for which he'd won back-to-back PIAA javelin titles in 1994 and '95, Troy Burkholder went on to finish fourth in the NCAA Division I championships as a University of Washington freshman.

 Suzette Wenger | Staff
This story contains links that will take you to our archives site on newspapers.com. This content is free for LancasterOnline subscribers who are logged in. Click here for more information about how to subscribe.

April 18, 1995...

Twenty-five years ago on this date, Cocalico senior Troy Burkholder announced in the school library that he was attending Washington University. Burkholder had thrown the javelin 239-feet, 3-inches that season, the best high school throw in the nation. As a result, he was among the top track & field recruits in the country.

The 6-foot, 2-inch, 210-pound Burkholder actually topped that throw a short time later at the Penn Relays by tossing the javelin a distance of 243-feet, 2-inches, which is still the record for any Lancaster-Lebanon League student-athlete.

In high school postseason meets that spring, Burkholder struck gold in the league (220-11), districts (238-8) and states (240-6). He also won gold in discus at both the District Three meet (167-0) and state meet (172-0).

A football player through his junior season, Burkholder was also an accomplished wrestler, winning gold as a senior at both the league and district tournaments before a knee injury led to him placing fourth at the PIAA meet. He battled through the knee injury through the spring of his senior year while setting all those record-throws in the jav.

Burkholder went on to capture a Pac-10 title as a Washington freshman in 1996. He was also a finalist in the Olympic Trials that year. After transferring to Penn State as a sophomore, Burkholder won three more conference crowns in the Big Ten.

Sign up for our newsletter

Related articles