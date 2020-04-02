On this date 25 years ago…

April 2, 1995: Major League Baseball players and owners ended a 234-day standoff. The owners accepted the union’s offer to play without a work agreement. The season was slated to start April 26 with replacement players. One of those replacements was supposed to be Donegal alum Mike Sarbaugh, who had spent the previous five years as a corner infielder working his way up through the Cleveland Indians’ minor league system. Sarbaugh had spent the first six weeks of the 1995 season as a replacement player for the Cleveland Indians.

Sarbaugh was quoted in the April 3, 1995 edition of the Lancaster New Era saying, “At least we got to play the Mets in an exhibition in Cleveland’s major league park (Jacobs Field). That was awesome. That stadium was just incredible.”

And with that, Sarbaugh’s playing career ended, and his coaching career began. He went on to compile 697 career wins as a skipper in the Indians’ minor leagues and led the Triple-A Columbus Clippers to back-to-back titles before earning a promotion to Terry Francona’s staff in 2013. He’s currently the Indians’ third base coach.