April 7, 1995: It’s well-established by now that Lancaster County is a hotbed for top-notch field hockey. It has been for quite some time. Even a quarter-century ago the area was producing talented field hockey players at a high clip.

On this week 25 years ago, the Lancaster Intelligencer Journal reported that Manheim Township’s Cassie Rhoades and Conestoga Valley’s Heather Walker verbally committed to NCAA Division I programs. Both accepted partial athletic scholarships, Rhoades to Old Dominion University and Walker to Temple University.

At the time, they were two of nine Lancaster County prep players headed to the next level, joining Elizabethtown’s Angie Haas (Penn State), Hempfield’s Kym McKinney (Penn State), Manheim Township’s Sara Carroll (North Carolina) and Amber Weily (Saint Joseph’s), Warwick’s Emily Robb (Cornell) and Elco’s Kasey Heiser (Maryland).