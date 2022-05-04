PRIMEAU

** FILE ** Philadelphia Flyers Keith Primeau raises his stick after scoring a short-handed goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of game four of the Eastern Conference Finals Saturday, May 15 2004 in Philadelphia. Primeau will be forced to retire after failing to receive clearance to play because of lingering effects of a concussion. A person in the NHL with knowledge of Primeau's decision told The Associated Press that Primeau will retire. (AP Photo/ Rusty Kennedy )

On May 4, 2000, Philadelphia center Keith Primeau scored in the fifth overtime to give the Flyers a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The win tied the NHL's Eastern Conference semifinals 2-2.

The Flyers, who had lost the first two games of the series before winning the third game (also in overtime) went on to win the next to two games and advance to play the New Jersey Devils in the conference finals.

Box scores: Flyers-Penguins 2000 Eastern Conference semifinal games from hockey-reference.com

The Flyers lost to the Devils in seven games after leading the series 3-1.

Here's Primeau's goal, which got by Penguins goalie Ron Tugnutt 12 minutes and one second into the fifth overtime.

