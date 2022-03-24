MLB Standout Seasons First 60 Baseball

FILE - In this July 15, 2000, file photo, Arizona Diamondbacks' Randy Johnson delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Phoenix. Johnson was 10-1 with 139 strikeouts through his first 13 starts over Arizona's first 60 games in 2000, when he won the second of his four consecutive NL Cy Young Awards. (AP Photo/Roy Dabner, File)

 ROY DABNER

Randy Johnson was one of the hardest throwers in the history of baseball. The intimidating 6-foot-10 pitcher's deliveries could hit 100 MPH on the radar gun. On March 24, 2001, an unfortunate bird found out just how hard Johnson could throw.

During a a Cactus League game against the San Francisco Giants, Johnson pitching for the Arizona Diamondbacks, wound up and sent a pitch toward the plate. It never got there. 

The ball struck a dove that was passing between the pitchers mound and home plate.

Here's video of the pitch and the unfortunate bird's demise .

