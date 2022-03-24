Randy Johnson was one of the hardest throwers in the history of baseball. The intimidating 6-foot-10 pitcher's deliveries could hit 100 MPH on the radar gun. On March 24, 2001, an unfortunate bird found out just how hard Johnson could throw.

During a a Cactus League game against the San Francisco Giants, Johnson pitching for the Arizona Diamondbacks, wound up and sent a pitch toward the plate. It never got there.

The ball struck a dove that was passing between the pitchers mound and home plate.

Here's video of the pitch and the unfortunate bird's demise .

This Wednesday marks 20 years since The Day Randy Johnson Killed A Bird With His Fastball.The only footage that exists came from a grainy coach's camera beyond the center field wall.pic.twitter.com/8xlIeaRGcE — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 23, 2021