From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

L-L League football 2020. After much consternation, pins and needles, restless moments, breath-holding and sleepless nights … so it begins.

Albeit about a month late, Monday marks the first day of heat acclimatization practices, after the COVID-19 pandemic turned the season — not to mention the world — upside down.

But the good news is that there will be a season — a truncated one, with mostly head-to-head section games, which will limit travel. The L-L League crew is slated to play seven games in all: A nonleague game, five section games, and then the league-mandated crossover game in Week 10 … we’re still going with Week 10. And Week 1. I think? We’ll figure that out in due time. Everything is kinda crazy at this point, with a lot of moving parts and new protocols to learn.

The playoff structure will also look different, with just four teams in the four larger classes and two teams in the smaller two classes making the district brackets. In a year like this, with so much going on, and everyone just trying to stick to their health and safety plans and stay on the field, perhaps making the playoffs shouldn’t be everyone’s top priority? Anyway …

Sorry to report that as of Aug. 31, the governor is still saying no fans in the stands for any high school athletic events this fall. Will he budge? Can’t say for sure, but the PIAA has been in contact, and is asking nicely. Not being allowed at games is definitely a bummer for parents, family and fans, but again: The kids are getting to play, and now, more than ever, everyone has to stay healthy and safe so they can continue playing.

I’m almost off the soapbox. Hang on.

Safe to say pretty much everything is going to look different this fall; empty stadiums for starters. There will be plenty of social distancing on the sidelines, and a slew of other protocols to follow, from the time team’s get off the bus, until the final horn, and then departing the stadium. And every single minute detail in between. It simply must be that way.

Everyone has to do what they gotta do in order to play the season. We, as media members, are certainly hoping to cover it all for you. At last check, the PIAA said media is to be part of the 250 people inside stadiums for events, so the goal is to cover the games and provide the usual content, like game stories, stats, photos, etc., from all the Friday night action.

Ah, Friday nights. It looked for a while like there wasn’t going to be any Friday-night football action this fall. But the PIAA is giving the schools the opportunity to let the kids play. And play football they will. It will be unlike anything any of us has ever seen. But football will be played in our little neck of the woods this fall, and that’s a win.

OK, off the soapbox and on to the season. Heat acc runs through this week, and then the first week of official practice starts Sept. 7. L-L League teams will be scrimmaging during the Sept. 11-12 weekend, and the first game involving a league team is Thursday, Sept. 17, when Pequea Valley will welcome Jenkintown for a nonleague tussle. I hope to be in Kinzers for that clash — mask on and socially distancing, of course.

Everyone else kicks off Sept. 18, with these caveats: The School District of Lancaster is voting on the fate of fall sports on Sept. 8, so we’ll see if McCaskey will field a team then. A lot of anxious people in Tornado Alley, no doubt — click on the video below for a chat with McCaskey soccer coach Christina Portelli. Stay tuned for that vote on Sept. 8. ... Wilson's school board voted earlier this week in favor of fall sports, so the Bulldogs will be on the field this season. ... And this: Manheim Township is still searching for a game for that opening Sept. 18-19 weekend. Spring-Ford had to bag that opening-night clash when the Pioneer Athletic Conference in District 1 pushed its fall sporting events back another week. Hearing the Blue Streaks have a Plan B, but the clock is ticking.

Like in years past, I’ll hit you up with three L-L League football facts on a daily basis. Could be preview items. Could be stats or facts. News or nuggets. Players to watch. Milestones. Helmet sticker winners. Whatever is cooking in the league that day. I’ll also have the weekly podcast, and we’re planning on doing the weekly on-campus video show as well, following that school’s protocols. Plenty of coverage coming up. Stay tuned.

We’ll get L-L League football 2020 started with some storylines …

1. FOUR SECTIONS: For the first time since the inception of the L-L League back in 1972 — when I was 3, and already compiling stats and tracking milestones, no doubt — the league is going with a four-section format this season and next fall, for this two-year cycle. So that — on top of all of the coronavirus protocols — is going to look different. Some rivalries will be lost (Lampeter-Strasburg dipping down to Section 3 means no Manheim Central or Cocalico showdowns for the Pioneers) but some new ones will be hatched. That’s a good thing; nothing wrong with some new bus rides and scouting reports, right? With only a scrimmage and one nonleague game to get going, those five head-to-head section games will be mighty important. Enjoy this four-section format while it lasts; when the Berks County teams come aboard in 2022, it’ll be a whole new world. Again.

2. FOUR NEW COACHES: Say hello to George Eager at Hempfield, Bryan Strohl at Cocalico, Frank Isenberg at Lebanon and Chris Maiorino at Lancaster Catholic. All longtime assistants, those guys all have the keys to their own programs this season. And none of them is junking anything; they’ve all vowed to remain pretty much status quo across the board heading into their first year on the job, as they take over steady, competitive programs. Eager. Strohl. Isenberg. Maiorino. Welcome to the show, fellas. Hold on to those keys tightly.

3. WHERE’S RUCCI GOING? Still no word on Nolan Rucci’s college decision. And hey, that’s cool. Warwick’s brute blue-chip senior offensive lineman is one of the most sought-after prep players in the country, and he’s whittled his wish list down to a final nine: Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Stanford and Wisconsin. You know the tie-ins: Dad Todd played for Penn State; brother Hayden is at Wisconsin. More about Hayden here and here. With the COVID shutdown, Rucci hasn’t been able to make any/many visits this summer, so that has stunted his process. Give Rucci this: He’s doing his due diligence, staying in touch with coaches virtually, and making his lists and apparently checking them a lot more than twice. Good for him. He’ll let us know when he knows.

