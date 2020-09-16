After an unusual offseason and a late start to the regular season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Lancaster-Lebanon League football campaign has finally arrived. It will certainly look different, with no fans permitted in the stands and teams practicing coronavirus protocols. Teams will play a truncated seven-game season beginning Friday.

Here is a look at the L-L League Section Two teams:

PIAA : Class 4A

: Class 4A Coach : Bryan Strohl (1st season)

: Bryan Strohl (1st season) 2019: 5-1 Section 2, 11-3 overall

Change isn’t necessarily a bad thing. And there will be plenty of changes surrounding Cocalico’s football team this fall. But that doesn’t mean the Eagles’ expectations — or the program’s very high bar — will be lowered.

The biggest change is at the top, where longtime assistant Bryan Strohl has succeeded longtime skipper Dave Gingrich as head coach. All Gingrich did in his 16 years at the helm in Denver was lead the Eagles to 130 victories, three section titles and to last year’s District Three Class 5A championship in his unforgettable swan song.

“We were expecting minimal changes, and I wasn’t planning on making any big changes,” Strohl said. “As far as our schemes, we’re not blowing anything up from what it’s been. We’ll tweak some things here and there, and we’ll make some minor adjustments. I’m not Dave, and I’m not trying to be him. But after watching him for so many years, it showed me how much he cared about our kids and how much he did for our kids, and that’s something I wasn’t going to change.”

Cocalico schedule All games at 7 p.m. • Sept. 18: vs. Garden Spot • Sept. 25: vs. Manheim Central • Oct. 2: at Solanco • Oct. 9: vs. Conestoga Valley • Oct. 16: vs. Elizabethtown • Oct. 23: at Warwick • Oct. 30: at ManheimTownship

PIAA : Class 5A

: Class 5A Coach : Gerad Novak (5th season, 15-25)

: Gerad Novak (5th season, 15-25) 2019: 2-4 Section 2, 2-8 overall

Conestoga Valley is hoping last year’s bottom line was just a hiccup.

The Buckskins dealt with some untimely injuries and some defensive breakdowns and finished in the back of the pack of the Section Two race. And then CV saw its all-star quarterback and several key-cog offensive linemen pick up their diplomas.

But with some talented skill players back in the mix, including multiple experienced pass-catchers, touchdown-makers and tacklers, coach Gerad Novak and his Bucks are hoping to jump back in the section race and keep everyone honest.

Conestoga Valley schedule All games at 7 p.m. • Sept. 18: vs. Daniel Boone ... POSTPONED, new date TBD • Sept. 26: at Warwick • Oct. 2: vs. Elizabethtown • Oct. 9: at Cocalico • Oct. 16: at Manheim Central • Oct. 23: vs. Solanco • Oct. 30: vs. McCaskey

PIAA : Class 5A

: Class 5A Coach : Andy Breault (3rd season, 10-11)

: Andy Breault (3rd season, 10-11) 2019: 2-4 Section 2, 4-6 overall

A year ago, at the start of preseason football camp in August 2019, Elizabethtown was breaking in a new quarterback and new wide receivers around four returning offensive linemen.

It’s why coach Andy Breault said at the time, “We’re still going to throw to open up the run, but there may be times we run the ball a little bit more.”

The Bears’ spread offense proceeded to throw for 1,600 yards and run for 662 yards, running the ball 41 percent of the time. It was a slight drop-off from the 43 percent of the time they ran in 2018.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Elizabethtown schedule All games at 7 p.m. • Sept. 18: at McCaskey • Sept. 25: at Solanco • Oct. 2: at Conestoga Valley • Oct. 9: vs. Warwick • Oct. 16: at Cocalico • Oct. 23: vs. Manheim Central • Oct. 30: vs. Cedar Crest • Nov. 6: vs. Garden Spot

PIAA : Class 5A

: Class 5A Coach : Dave Hahn (6th season, 57-10)

: Dave Hahn (6th season, 57-10) 2019: 6-0 Section 2, 9-3 overall

When you think about Manheim Central’s storied football program — the 26 L-L League section championships, the 18 District Three titles and the unforgettable 2003 PIAA crown — there is never any rebuilding, only reloading.

That’s the catchword this fall for the Barons, who must replace 20 total full-time starters from last year’s squad, which won Section Two gold for the fifth year in a row and went to the Class 5A district quarterfinals.

Central’s lengthy key players lost list includes all-state QB Evan Simon, who amassed 8,000 career air yards on his way to Rutgers, with a plethora of Barons’ passing records to boot. Plus all-state wideout Colby Wagner — not to mention a battalion of wily, beef-eater offensive linemen.

Manheim Central schedule All games at 7 p.m. • Sept. 18: at Cedar Crest • Sept. 25: at Cocalico • Oct. 2: at Warwick • Oct. 9: vs. Solanco • Oct. 16: vs. Conestoga Valley • Oct. 23: at Elizabethtown • Oct. 30: vs. Wilson

PIAA : Class 5A

: Class 5A Coach : Tony Cox (7th season, 37-28)

: Tony Cox (7th season, 37-28) 2019: 2-4 Section 2, 5-6 overall

The names change, but the expectations remain the same for Solanco's football team, year after year, as the Golden Mules charge through the grueling gauntlet of Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two competition.

Despite losses to key contributors, Solanco has its sights set on success entering Tony Cox's seventh year as head coach.

"One of the beautiful aspects of football," Cox said, "is that it's a team game. We lose key contributors each season, and it's up to everyone committed to the program to continue encouraging and challenging our student-athletes to become the best they can be on and off the field."

Solanco schedule All games at 7 p.m. • Sept. 18: vs. Lampeter-Strasburg • Sept. 25: vs. Elizabethtown • Oct. 2: vs. Cocalico • Oct. 9: at Manheim Central • Oct. 16: vs. Warwick • Oct. 23: at Conestoga Valley • Oct. 30: at Penn Manor

PIAA : Class 5A

: Class 5A Coach : Bob Locker (20th season, 98-101)

: Bob Locker (20th season, 98-101) 2019: 4-2 Section 1, 10-3 overall

Through 2015, Warwick's football program had four winning seasons in coach Bob Locker's first 15 years with the program.

Locker is still at the helm, now entering his 20th year and the second-longest tenured coach in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. He’s also two wins shy of 100 career victories, a milestone made feasible because the Warriors have stacked up a bunch of wins in the last four seasons.

Since the start of 2016, Warwick is 33-13. In 2018, the Warriors nabbed a piece of a section crown for the first time since 1997 and won a district playoff game for the first time in program history.

In 2019, Warwick beat Manheim Central for the first time since 1983 and later reached a district semifinal for the first time in program history, finishing 10-3 overall.