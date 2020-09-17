After an unusual offseason and a late start to the regular season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Lancaster-Lebanon League football campaign has finally arrived. It will certainly look different, with no fans permitted in the stands and teams practicing coronavirus protocols.

Teams will play a truncated seven-game season beginning Friday.

Here is a look at the L-L League Section Three teams:

PIAA : Class 4A

: Class 4A Coach : Chad Risberg (3rd season, 12-8)

: Chad Risberg (3rd season, 12-8) 2019: 6-3 Section 3, 6-4 overall

Through Week Six of the 2019 season, Donegal had won five games in a row and sat atop the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three standings.

The Indians proceeded to give up a combined 108 points in consecutive losses to Elco, Annville-Cleona and Lancaster Catholic. Donegal eventually ended in a four-way, third-place tie in the section and, at 6-4 overall, was near but not over the doorstep of the District Three Class 4A playoffs.

What went wrong? Well, a couple things. First was injuries. Second was the Indians’ inability to finish games.

“We had a couple kids get nicked up,” coach Chad Risberg said. “And the difference between our starters and our other guys was pretty significant. It just got a little ... it snowballed. We were beating Elco at halftime and should’ve won that game. The Annville game was a track meet. Lancaster Catholic was an off night. We were in every game except the Catholic game.”

Donegal schedule All games at 7 p.m. • Sept. 18: vs. Annville-Cleona • Sept. 25: at Lancaster Catholic • Oct. 2: at Garden Spot • Oct. 9: vs. Lampeter-Strasburg • Oct. 16: vs. Ephrata • Oct. 23: at Lebanon • Oct. 30: vs. Elco

PIAA : Class 5A

: Class 5A Coach : Kris Miller (5th season, 11-29)

: Kris Miller (5th season, 11-29) 2019: 6-3 Section 3, 6-4 overall

Taking a glance at Ephrata’s graduation list from last season, one may think the Mountaineers are in for a rebuild.

However, looks may be deceiving — a fact head coach Kris Miller is confident of.

While it’s true Ephrata’s all-time passing leader, Caden Keefer, has graduated, the cupboard is far from bare, with starters returning in 15 of the 22 positions.

The Mounts learned how to win games last season, posting a 6-4 overall record, and with a preseason roster of 50-plus, Miller sees no reason to step back.

Ephrata schedule All games at 7 p.m. • Sept. 18: vs. Elco • Sept. 25: vs. Garden Spot • Oct. 2: vs. Lebanon • Oct. 9: at Lancaster Catholic • Oct. 16: at Donegal • Oct. 23: vs. Lampeter-Strasburg • Oct. 30: at Columbia

PIAA : Class 5A

: Class 5A Coach : Matt Zamperini (12th season in second stint, 56-62)

: Matt Zamperini (12th season in second stint, 56-62) 2019: 0-6 Section 2, 0-10 overall

It has been a long time since Garden Spot was able to celebrate a win on the gridiron, and Spartans' coach Matt Zamperini isn’t sure if success is as simple getting the elusive victory.

“That is an unknown," he said. “We talked about that. The talent is there to be pretty good. It comes down to what expectations they have for themselves.”

One thing Garden Spot has going for it is senior quarterback Jesse Martin, who will start for the third straight season, coming off an 89-for-183, 1,137-yard passing season. That experience and leadership could be huge in this most unusual year because of COVID-19.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Garden Spot All games at 7 p.m. • Sept. 18: at Cocalico • Sept. 25: at Ephrata • Oct. 2: vs. Donegal • Oct. 9: at Lebanon • Oct. 16: at Lampeter-Strasburg • Oct. 23: vs. Lancaster Catholic • Oct. 30: vs. Pequea Valley • Nov. 6: at Elizabethtown

PIAA : Class 4A

: Class 4A Coach : John Manion (23rd season, 168-82)

: John Manion (23rd season, 168-82) 2019: 4-2 Section 2, 11-4 overall

The 2019 football season had a decidedly Dickensian flavor for Lampeter-Strasburg.

The worst of times came early. The best they saved for last.

Coming off a sophomore campaign that saw him pass for 2,420 yards and 24 touchdowns, quarterback Sean McTaggart was primed for another superb season when he suffered a devastating knee injury in the first game, and was lost for the year.

“I tore my ACL, my LCL,” McTaggart said, “a partial tear of my MCL and I bruised a nerve. It’s been a roller coaster. The majority of the time I’ve just been getting my knee as healthy as possible.”

Lampeter-Strasburg schedule All games at 7 p.m. • Sept. 18: at Solanco • Sept. 25: at Lebanon • Oct. 2: vs. Lancaster Catholic • Oct. 9: at Donegal • Oct. 16: vs. Garden Spot • Oct. 23: at Ephrata • Oct. 30: vs. Northern Lebanon

PIAA : Class 3A

: Class 3A Coach : Chris Maiorino (1st season)

: Chris Maiorino (1st season) 2019: 8-1 Section 3, 10-2 overall

Big changes at Lancaster Catholic, probably as big as for any team in the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

The coach is new, as Chris Maiorino replaces Todd Mealy. Most of the coaching staff is new. The section and thus many of the opponents are new; the Crusaders are “playing up’’ in Section Three of the L-L’s new four-section format after winning the last two section titles in small-school Section Three.

And most of the players doing the heavy lifting will be new. After winning 20 games over two seasons and qualifying for the postseason in both of them, the Crusaders must replace 14 starters and 15 starting spots, including the quarterback and most of the offensive and defensive lines.

Lancaster Catholic schedule All games at 7 p.m. • Sept. 18: vs. Columbia • Sept. 25: vs. Donegal • Oct. 2: at Lampeter-Strasburg • Oct. 9: vs. Ephrata • Oct. 16: vs. Lebanon • Oct. 23: at Garden Spot • Oct. 30: at Annville-Cleona

PIAA : Class 5A

: Class 5A Coach : Frank Isenberg (1st season)

: Frank Isenberg (1st season) 2019: 6-3 Section 3, 7-4 overall

This is what the Lancaster-Lebanon League had in mind when it realigned a couple years back, moving long-struggling big schools Lebanon and Ephrata into small-school Section Three.

Both schools are back on their feet, ready to move back up when realignment comes up again. In what could be their last go-round in Section Three, the Cedars look ready for more than that.

Seventeen starters return from a seven-win team that upset Lancaster Catholic and won a quasi-playoff game, beating Reading 36-14 for the Eastern Conference 6A title.

The Cedars are now Class 5A.