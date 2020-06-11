On June 10, 2000, in Hersheypark Stadium, Hempfield's girls soccer team held off defending state champion Pennsbury, 1-0, to win the PIAA spring soccer championship.

The Black Knights won it on Lauren Konrad's second-half goal, and defensive efforts from keeper Shannon Myers and defenders Maureen McGeehin, Dana Sell, Liz and Katie Hay and Christine Wrightson.

It was the first state soccer championship, boys or girls, for Hempfield, the first for any Lancaster-Lebanon League girls team and the first for a girls'team from District Three.

"That was something we talked about," Hempfield coach Mark Ashley was quoted saying in the Lancaster Sunday News. "To try to carry the flag home for our district and for our league."

