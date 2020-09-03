Elise Forry is a star senior defender on the Slippery Rock women's soccer team. An Elizabethtown grad who played club soccer for Penn Legacy, Forry has started all 59 games in her first three seasons at The Rock.

That 59-game streak as a starter is the fifth-longest longest in the program's history, according an interview with Forry on the Slippery Rock website.

Forry is a Dean's List student and a PSAC scholar athlete who is majoring in integrated marketing communication, according to her bio page on the Slippery Rock women's soccer website.

Here's a fun clip of Forry answering 20 questions, including Sheetz or Wawa? It's part of the "Getting to Know" Slippery Rock athletes series.