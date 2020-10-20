A pair of Lancaster-Lebanon League girls tennis champions advanced to District Three singles finals with semifinal victories Monday at Hempfield recCenter.

Penn Manor’s Catherine Rabatin, on the heels of her second consecutive league singles title, defeated Red Lion’s Lex Lakatosh 6-1, 6-0, in a District Three Class 3A semifinal, setting up a championship match against Carlisle’s Sarah Guistwite for the second consecutive year.

Rabatin defeated Guistwite, 6-1, 6-1, for last year’s crown. Guistwite defeated Muhlenberg’s Jennifer Manta, 1-6, 6-1, 6-1, in Monday’s other Class 3A semifinal to set up the rematch.

In Class 2A, L-L League champion Anna Millen of Lancaster Catholic defeated East Pennsboro’s Ava Lewis, 6-1, 6-1, to earn a berth in the district final opposite Berks Catholic’s Rebekah Schnatz, a 6-3, 6-1 winner over Eastern York’s Evelyn Whiteside.

Finals are scheduled for 12:20 p.m. Wednesday at Hempfield recCenter.