Warwick junior guard Tate Landis missed all five of his shot attempts in the third quarter of Wednesday’s District 3-6A boys basketball first-round playoff game. During that frame, visiting Central York trimmed the Warriors’ lead to three points.

But Landis wasn’t phased.

“My coach, my teammates said, ‘Just stay with it,’” Landis said afterward.

Landis made his first 3-pointer of the night with 5:30 left to go. He hit his next four 3-point attempts, followed that with a layup driving against two defenders and later hit a pair of free-throws en route to a 19-point fourth quarter to help the Warriors pull away for a 62-47 victory.

“The basket gets a little bigger,” Landis said of his hot streak. “It was good having a bit of a student section here tonight. We had fun.”

Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two co-champ Warwick (14-3) won its first district playoff game under sixth-year coach Chris Christensen. It’s also the program’s first district playoff win since 2010. The No. 6-seed Warriors will travel to No. 3-seed Central Dauphin (15-1) for Friday’s quarterfinal round game.

Warwick advanced, in part, by slowing down a Central York team that came in averaging an eye-popping 72.5 points per game.

“They want it to be a track meet,” Christensen said. “But we wanted to slow the pace down a little bit and make them play defense.”

Warwick also won the rebound battle, 31 to 14, led by a team-high nine rebounds from Ryan Fink.

“Everyone had to box out,” Christensen said. “Especially because they (Central York) has athletes all over the floor.”

It led to No. 11-seed Central York (12-7) shooting 7 for 19 from the floor (36.8 percent) in the first half and 17 for 43 (39.5 percent) for the game. The Panthers were held below 50 points for just the third time all season.

Warwick led 15-6 after the first quarter and 28-20 at halftime, with senior guard/forward Kai Cipalla scoring 18 of his game-high 24 points in the opening half.

The Warriors pushed their advantage to 34-24 midway through the third quarter. Multiple Central York defensive fronts and pressure and led to five Warwick turnovers the rest of the frame. The Panthers put together a 9-2 run to cut the deficit to 36-33 at the 2:05 mark of the third quarter. Central York didn’t get any closer.

“This is big for our program,” Landis said. “We have a good team on Friday in Central Dauphin. We have to right back at it Thursday and prepare for them.”

BOX SCORE

Red Lion 63, Manheim Township 47: The Blue Streaks saw their season come to an end in Wednesday’s District 3-6A first-round playoff loss. Manheim Township traveled without four starters and much of its varsity roster due to those players being in quarantine. Manheim Township trailed 20-10 after the first quarter, 33-17 at halftime and 52-30 at the end of the third quarter. Freshman guard Eric Baldassarre made five 3-pointers en route to a team-high 18 points. Seth Miller, the lone starter who made the trip, had 14 points.

It was a tough ending for a Streaks squad that entered the district playoffs riding an eight-game win streak, which included victories over Hempfield, Lebanon and Warwick. They finished 11-4 overall, with three of those losses coming by margins of six points or less.

BOX SCORE