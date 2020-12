Eighteen Lancaster-Lebanon girls volleyball players were named District Three all-stars by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association. An additional six players from Class 1A girls volleyball teams from Lancaster County were also selected. District 3-4A champion Hempfield, District 3-3A runner-up Garden Spot and L-L Section Three champion Lancaster Catholic led the way with four players apiece.

Class 4A:

First Team: Emma Bitner, senior, setter, Hempfield; Allie Cummings, junior, libero, Hempfield

Second Team: Kallee Locker, junior, opposite, Elizabethtown; Jordan Schucker, senior, setter, Penn Manor; Sydney Stewart, junior, outside hitter, Elizabethtown; Ashley Weaver, senior, outside hitter, Hempfield

Third Team: Emily James, senior, middle hitter, Hempfield; Kendall Wales, senior, outside hitter, Ephrata

Class 3A:

First Team: Allie King, senior, libero, Garden Spot; Logan Martin, senior, middle hitter, Garden Spot; Elyse Mundorff, senior, outside hitter, Garden Spot

Second Team: Ella Deck, junior, setter, Lancaster Catholic; Isabel Hoin, senior, outside hitter, Lancaster Catholic; Abby O’Neill, senior, setter, Garden Spot; Sophia Wentz, senior, middle hitter, Lancaster Catholic

Third Team: Lydia Davis, senior, outside hitter, Octorara; Julia Fisher, sophomore, middle hitter, Lancaster Catholic; Madison Knier, sophomore, middle hitter, Manheim Central

Class 1A:

First Team: Kami Mummau, senior, outside hitter/defensive specialist, Mount Calvary Christian; Caitlyn Lielbriedis, senior, outside hitter, Veritas Academy; Alivia Rutt, freshman, setter, Mount Calvary Christian; Moriah Kreiser, senior, libero, Lititz Christian; Kara Locker, senior, outside hitter/defensive specialist, Mount Calvary Christian; Evie Cadwalader, senior, middle hitter, Lititz Christian

Below is the full list of District Three-All Star selections.

PENNSYLVANIA VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

DISTRICT 3 ALL-STAR TEAMS

Class 4A

First Team

Jackie Baker, senior, libero, Palmyra.

Emma Bitner, senior, setter, Hempfield.

Allie Cummings, junior, libero, Hempfield.

Maddy Forry, junior, outside hitter, Exeter.

Emma Filipovits, senior, outside hitter, South Western.

Kara Lehman, senior, setter, Cumberland Valley,.

Kassidy Means, freshman, outside hitter, Wilson.

Lexi Niedrowski, senior, libero, Wilson.

Sydney Ohl, senior, outside hitter, Dallastown.

Izzy Reisinger, junior, outside hitter, Cumberland Valley.

Second Team

Makayla Dyson, senior, setter, South Western.

Sophia Johnson, senior, middle hitter, Waynesboro.

Kallee Locker, junior, opposite, Elizabethtown.

Jordan Schucker, senior, setter, Penn Manor.

Teha Shaw, junior, middle hitter, Central York.

Sydney Stewart, junior, outside hitter, Elizabethtown.

Abbey Stiffler, junior, setter, Central York.

Natalie Uibel, senior, outside hitter, Cedar Cliff.

Grace Vaughn, senior, middle hitter, Waynesboro.

Ashley Weaver, senior, outside hitter, Hempfield.

Third Team

Lexy Bloss, senior, middle hitter, Dallastown.

Anna Coulter, junior, middle hitter, Hershey.

Emily James, senior, middle hitter, Hempfield.

Kalista McPoyle, senior, setter/opposite, Central Dauphin.

Rachael Meyers, junior middle hitter, Chambersburg.

Saniya Odom, junior, middle hitter, Exeter.

Jania Robinson, senior, setter, Cumberland Valley.

Alexis Southivong, senior, libero, Central York.

Robyn Stepler, senior, setter, Chambersburg.

Kendall Wales, senior, outside hitter, Ephrata.

Class 3-A

First Team

Kate Barbon, junior, setter, Berks Catholic.

Allie King, senior, libero, Garden Spot.

Alyssa Green, junior, setter, Twin Valley.

Sarah Leininger, senior, middle hitter, Fleetwood.

Emma Lessick, junior, outside hitter, Twin Valley.

Logan Martin, senior, middle hitter, Garden Spot.

Elyse Mundorff, senior, outside hitter, Garden Spot.

Madison Perring, senior, middle hitter, York Suburban.

Eliana Rodgers, junior, outside hitter, York Suburban.

Hailey Wolfe. junior, outside hitter, Spring Grove.

Second Team

Ella Deck, junior, setter, Lancaster Catholic.

Rachel Grayek, senior, setter, Fleetwood.

Isabel Hoin, senior, outside hitter, Lancaster Catholic.

Amaya Jones, junior, middle hitter, West York.

Sarah Moore, senior, outside hitter, Eastern York.

Abby O’Neill, senior, setter, Garden Spot.

Caitlin Springer, senior, setter, York Suburban.

Angalyn Strouse, senior, middle hitter, Spring Grove.

Sophia Wentz, senior, middle hitter, Lancaster Catholic.

Naveah Wolfe, junior, outside hitter, Spring Grove.

Third Team

Mackenzie Corsa, senior, outside hitter, York Suburban.

Lydia Davis, senior, outside hitter, Octorara.

Julia Fisher, sophomore, middle hitter, Lancaster Catholic.

Zoe Haines, junior, middle hitter, York Suburban.

Grace Hare, junior, middle hitter, York Suburban.

Madison Knier, sophomore, middle hitter, Manheim Central.

Peyton Lando, senior, libero, York Suburban.

Fayln McGlynn, senior, libero, Spring Grove.

Sara Moyer, junior, middle hitter, Brandywine.

Sydney Wessner, senior, libero, Fleetwood.

Class 2-A

First Team

Gracie Britten, senior, middle hitter, Trinity.

Shalee Clabaugh, senior, libero, Delone Catholic.

Emily Kowalksi, senior, outside hitter, Wyomissing.

Hope Leavy-Gaskins, senior, outside hitter, York Catholic.

Jenna Minnick, junior, setter, Trinity.

Holly Neiderer, junior, outside hitter, Delone Catholic

Shannon Toomey, senior, middle hitter, York Catholic.

Lauren Trumpy, junior, middle hitter, Trinity.

Madeline Walker, senior, libero, York Catholic.

Ryne Whiteman, junior, libero, Trinity.

Second Team

Lindsey Beck, junior, setter, York Catholic.

Mia Citrone, junior, defensive specialist, York Catholic.

Kendall Myers, senior, outside hitter, Trinity.

Mikayla Orwig, junior, middle hitter, Littlestown

Hailey Riley, senior, setter/outside hitter, Littlestown.

Heather Seubert, junior, defensive specialist, Trinity.

Emily Shirk, junior, outside hitter, Wyomissing.

Olivia Snyder, junior, setter, Delone Catholic.

Meredith Wilson, junior, middle hitter, Delone Catholic.

Class 1A

First Team

Kami Mummau, senior, outside hitter/defensive specialist, Mount Calvary Christian.

Caitlyn Lielbriedis, senior, outside hitter, Veritas Academy.

Alivia Rutt, freshman, setter, Mount Calvary Christian.

Moriah Kreiser, senior, libero, Lititz Christian.

Kara Locker, senior, outside hitter/defensive specialist, Mount Calvary Christian.

Evie Cadwalader, senior, middle hitter, Lititz Christian.

Sierra Troutman, senior, setter, Millersburg.