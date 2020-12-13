Penn Manor Manheim Township Field Hockey
Manheim Township defenders Alyzah Martinez, left, and Maddie Kurtz, right, close in on Penn Manor's Jasmine Miller Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Sixteen Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey players earned all-state mentions for the 2020 season, as selected by the Pennsylvania High School Field Hockey Coaches’ Association.

Six of those were first-team selections, four were second-teamers, and the remaining were honorable mentions.

Those names of L-L players for Class 3A and 2A all-state players are below.

Class 3A:

First team: Cecily Charles, Penn Manor; Jasmine Miller, Penn Manor

Second team: Riley Robinson, Penn Manor

Honorable mention: Mallory Kline, Ephrata HS; Caitlyn McGough, Penn Manor; MAeve Montgomery, Penn Manor

Class 2A:

First team: Abigail Morley, Conestoga Valley; Isabella Silvaggio, Conestoga Valley; Madison Leety, Donegal; Daisy Frank, Lampeter-Strasburg

Second team: Amanda Smith, ELCO; Erin Gonzalez, Garden Spot; Chloe Blantz, Lampeter-Strasburg

Honorable mention: Emma Miller, Donegal; Jenna Angstadt, ELCO; Amelia Mercado, Garden Spot

Here’s the full list of all-state players.

