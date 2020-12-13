Sixteen Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey players earned all-state mentions for the 2020 season, as selected by the Pennsylvania High School Field Hockey Coaches’ Association.
Six of those were first-team selections, four were second-teamers, and the remaining were honorable mentions.
Those names of L-L players for Class 3A and 2A all-state players are below.
Class 3A:
First team: Cecily Charles, Penn Manor; Jasmine Miller, Penn Manor
Second team: Riley Robinson, Penn Manor
Honorable mention: Mallory Kline, Ephrata HS; Caitlyn McGough, Penn Manor; MAeve Montgomery, Penn Manor
Class 2A:
First team: Abigail Morley, Conestoga Valley; Isabella Silvaggio, Conestoga Valley; Madison Leety, Donegal; Daisy Frank, Lampeter-Strasburg
Second team: Amanda Smith, ELCO; Erin Gonzalez, Garden Spot; Chloe Blantz, Lampeter-Strasburg
Honorable mention: Emma Miller, Donegal; Jenna Angstadt, ELCO; Amelia Mercado, Garden Spot
