Barry Bonds

** FOR USE AS DESIRED WITH YEAR END--FILE **San Francisco Giants' Barry Bonds hits his 756th career home run off Washington Nationals' pitcher Mike Bacsik during the fifth inning of their baseball game in San Francisco, in this August 7, 2007, file photo. Looking on is home plate umpire John Hirschbeck and Nationals' catcher Brian Schneider. The ball can be seen flying out just to the left of the light tower on the right side. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg/FILE)

 Eric Risberg

On August 7, 2007, San Francisco Giants outfielder Barry Bonds hit his 756th homer to pass Hank Aaron and move into first on baseball's all-time home run list.

Bond's Blast, which came off Washington Nationals left-hander Mike Bacsik in the fifth inning, was a solo shot to right. It was his 22nd home run of the year.

Bonds would hit six more homers that season, his final campaign, to finish the year with 28 and his career with 762.

Barry Bonds' stats via baseball-reference.com

Here's video of Bonds 756th home run.

