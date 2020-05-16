On May 16, 2008, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Jayson Worth hit a home run in each of his first three at-bats to lead the Phils to a 10-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Werth hit a three-run homer in the second inning off Blue Jays starter David Purcey in the second inning and a grand slam off the lefty in the third.

He finished the barrage with a solo shot in the sixth off Jays reliever Jesse Litsch.

Box score from May 16, 2008, Phillies 10, Blue Jays 3 via baseball-reference.com

In his final at-bat in the seventh, Werth fouled out to first.

The eight RBIs he compiled tied a Phillies record and the three home runs tied a Phils mark for homers in a nine-inning game, according to the Phillies website.

Werth went on to total 24 homers that season and helped the Phils win the World Series.

Here's video of Werth's three homers.