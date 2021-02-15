It’s the final full week of games in L-L League girls basketball action, so the final push for District 3 power points is very much on.

There are a pair of deadlines on the table: First, L-L League teams must finish up league play by next Monday, Feb. 22. Second, the deadline to compile a D3 ranking is Feb. 27.

The PIAA has given teams permission to keep scheduling games through March since everyone had a truncated schedule. Not sure what to make of that just yet; there are a few random L-L League teams playing into the first week of March. Time will tell how many teams schedule games after the playoffs begin. This is uncharted territory for everyone — but the option is there to keep playing, as long as you don’t go over the usual max 22 games.

Any playoff games will not count toward a team’s power rating; D3 officials said teams must complete eight games to be eligible for the playoffs, and there are actually a few teams teetering right around that number as the deadline approaches.

With all of that as a backdrop, here’s where everyone stands heading into this final full week of L-L League games …

CLASS 6A (12 teams qualify)

Who’s No. 1: Cumberland Valley (12-0).

L-L League tie-in: 7. Hempfield (9-4), 8. Ephrata (7-3), 10. Cedar Crest (7-4), 11. Manheim Township (6-7).

On the outside looking in: 13. Warwick (5-4), 17. Penn Manor (3-6), 19. Conestoga Valley (2-4), 22. Lebanon (2-10), 24. McCaskey (1-9).

Notes: Cumberland Valley KO’d No. 2 Central Dauphin (9-2) in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth showdown last week, and the Eagles and the Rams still have one more head-to-head game to go. … Cumberland Valley is still slated to play Section 1 champ Hempfield in a nonleague game; no official makeup date to pass along just yet, but the teams are still trying to get that game in under the deadline. … Ephrata — which fell at No. 7 Hempfield last week — hosts No. 10 Cedar Crest on Friday and is at No. 11 Manheim Township next Monday; the Mounts also have a date at 5A No. 11 Lampeter-Strasburg on Feb. 25 on the schedule. … Warwick is riding a 3-game winning streak; the Warriors have to jump No. 12 Carlisle (5-5) to get inside the cut bubble, and Warwick is at No. 7 Hempfield on Wednesday, and still has games vs. 6A reps Conestoga Valley, Cedar Crest, Penn Manor and McCaskey on the docket.

CLASS 5A (16 teams qualify)

Who’s No. 1: Shippensburg (12-1).

L-L League tie-in: 4. Elizabethtown (7-1), 5. Cocalico (12-1), 10. Manheim Central (10-5), 11. L-S (7-4).

On the outside looking in: 20. Solanco (6-9), 26. Garden Spot (1-11), 28. Donegal (0-9).

Notes: E-town is at 6A No. 11 Manheim Township on Wednesday, as the Bears continue to battle 6A No. 8 Ephrata for the Section 2 title; those two are tied in the loss column to start the week. E-town also picked off 6A No. 7 Hempfield on Saturday. … Cocalico clinches the outright Section 3 title Monday night with a win over Garden Spot. The Eagles have a tasty crossover matchup Thursday at 4A No. 4 Lancaster Catholic. Cocalico KO'd 4A No. 7 Elco last week. … Manheim Central and L-S are out of the Section 3 hunt, and will spend the week protecting their seeds; the Pioneers are at 2A No. 1 Linden Hall on Thursday and the Barons host 4A No. 7 Elco on Tuesday. … Defending champ Gettysburg (12-1) is on the 3-line, just behind No. 2 Lower Dauphin (8-2).

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, SCHEDULES, STATS

CLASS 4A (10 teams qualify)

Who’s No. 1: Delone Catholic (14-0).

L-L League tie-in: 4. Lancaster Catholic (6-2), 7. Elco (10-5).

On the outside looking in: 14. Northern Lebanon (5-6), 22. Octorara (0-8).

Notes: Lancaster Catholic hasn’t played since Jan. 30, but the Crusaders are due back Tuesday to play Solanco, before hosting 5A No. 5 Cocalico on Thursday. Circle that one. Lancaster Catholic will welcome Elco on Feb. 22 on the last night of league play; that clash should decide the Section 4 title. … The Crusaders had to can nonleague matchups vs. No. 1 Delone Catholic and No. 2 Eastern York (11-1) because of their shutdown; Lancaster Catholic beat Eastern York in last year’s finale. … No. 3 Berks Catholic (15-2) has the most wins in D3.

CLASS 3A (6 teams qualify)

Who’s No. 1: Trinity (9-1).

L-L League tie-in: 3. Lancaster Mennonite (11-4).

On the outside looking in: 10. Annville-Cleona (5-7), 11. Pequea Valley (3-7).

Notes: Mennonite opens the week with a home date Monday vs. Class 2A No. 1 Linden Hall. The Blazers fell to No. 1 Trinity 79-57 in a nonleague battle back on Jan. 25. … Trinity still has a nonleague clash vs. 4A No. 4 Lancaster Catholic marked as PPD. Stay tuned. … A-C has hit a late-season snag, and must jump Oley Valley (6-7), Brandywine Heights (7-6), Camp Hill (7-6) and York Catholic (4-5) to get back inside the safety bubble.

CLASS 2A (4 teams qualify)

Who’s No. 1: Linden Hall (5-3).

L-L League tie-in: 2. Columbia (9-3).

On the outside looking in: 6. Lancaster Country Day (4-8).

Notes: Linden Hall is at 3A No. 3 Lancaster Mennonite on Monday before hosting 5A No. 11 L-S on Thursday; the Lions are the back-to-back reigning champs in this bracket. … Columbia has a busy week: Monday at 6A rep York Tech, Tuesday at 3A No. 8 Brandywine Heights, Wednesday vs. Annville-Cleona and Thursday vs. 4A No. 11 Schuylkill Valley. … Country Day, the back-to-back reigning Class 1A champ, must leapfrog Fairfield (3-9) and Millersburg (4-5) to get in. Country Day has dates vs. 1A No. 10 Lancaster County Christian and 1A No. 2 Harrisburg Christian still on its slate.

CLASS 1A (10 teams qualify)

Who’s No. 1: Christian School of York (7-0).

Local tie-in: 3. Veritas Academy (10-4), 5. Mount Calvary Christian (10-5), 9. Lititz Christian (3-4), 10. Lancaster County Christian (2-3).

On the outside looking in: 14. Dayspring Christian (1-12).

Notes: This is the only classification with a pair of undefeated squads, with CSY and No. 2 Harrisburg Christian (11-0) still unscathed. … Two-time defending runner-up Greenwood (6-5) starts the week on the 6-line.

COMPLETE DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

