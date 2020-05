On May 12, 2009, the Philadelphia Phillies' Jayson Werth stole four bases, including thefts of second, third and home in the seventh inning, in a 5-3 Phils win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Werth, who was 2 for for 4 with two runs scored in the game, stole third in the fourth inning before his stolen bases cycle in the seventh.

May 12, 2009 box score: Phillies 5, Dodgers 3 from baseball-reference.com

Here's video of Werth's four-stolen base game.