From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. SUPER SOPHOMORES: I counted 11 freshmen who made a splash during the 2019 season. Some on offense. Some on defense. Some on both sides of the football. Here’s the list, alphabetically …

Tyler Angstadt, LB, Cocalico — Teamed with big brother Luke Angstadt last fall to give the Eagles a heck of a 1-2 tackling punch from the ‘backer spot. Luke, a junior, is also set to return this season. Tyler had a bust-out ninth-grade season with 87 tackles, including 7.5 stops for losses and a pair of pass breakups, and he earned Section 2 honorable mention all-star honors for his efforts.

Will Cranford, QB, Lancaster Catholic — Got some time behind center last fall for the Section 3 champs behind Gavin Sullivan, completing 3 of 4 passes for 75 yards, plus 57 yards on the ground with a TD keeper. Cranford is battling it out with junior Mason McClair for the Crusaders’ starting QB gig this summer.

Nick Defrancesco, LB, Solanco — Ball-hawker fit right in with 27 tackles for the always physical Golden Mules, who made a return trip to the District 3 Class 5A playoffs.

Chuckie Drain, DT, Cocalico — Plugged holes up front in the trenches with 28 tackles, including five stops for losses and a sack for the D3-5A champs. Drain, the Angstadt brothers and junior LB Austin Vang are all due back for the Eagles.

Josiah Forren, DB, Solanco — Earned a spot at safety for the Mules and announced his presence with authority with 24 tackles.

Alex Long, RB-DB, Annville-Cleona — A very small sample size last fall for Long — just two games on his stat ledger — after he suffered a season-ending knee injury. He rushed for 21 yards and had a couple of tackles from his safety spot, and he was ticketed for big things for a Little Dutchmen squad that ended up winning a D3 playoff game for the first time in program history. Now healthy, we’re expecting a breakout soph season for Mr. Long.

Taivon Murphy, DB, Solanco — Was an instant-hit cover-man in the Mules’ secondary with 29 tackles and four pass breakups. And yes, that’s three Solanco players who got a ton of snaps in their ninth-grade seasons. Youth was served in Quarryville.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Jack Reed, QB, Warwick — Didn’t get a ton of snaps with 2,900-yard passer/all-state pick Joey McCracken in front of him, but Reed went 6 for 11 for 61 yards in back-up duty. If the season would have started on Aug. 28, there’s a good shot Reed would have been behind center as McCracken was rehabbing from a knee injury he suffered during basketball season last winter. But with the late start, McCracken will likely be behind center on Sept. 18 vs. Penn Manor — but Reed is a really nice insurance policy, and he should have the QB job the following two years in Lititz.

Matthew Remash, QB, McCaskey — One of three signal-callers to take snaps for the Red Tornado last fall, Remash went 27 of 88 for 369 yards with a TD pass through the air. He was one of three QB’s listed on coach Sam London’s preseason depth chart — and the most experienced passer in the bunch — so we’ll see if Remash gets the full-time gig coming out of camp this fall. Right now, McCaskey football is crossing its fingers that it has a season.

Josh Rudy, QB, Elizabethtown — Got ample snaps for the Bears, including a spot-start early in the season when Patrick Gilhool was out with an injury. Rudy went 17 for 40 for 299 yards with a TD toss, and he’ll be back to back-up Gilhool, a junior, again. Like Reed at Warwick, Rudy is a heck of an insurance policy for E-town.

Andre Weidman, RB-LB, Ephrata — The league doesn’t hand out a freshman MVP award, but Weidman would have been on the very short list last fall. Check out his juicy numbers: 80 tackles, including 15 stops for losses, 4.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries from his ‘backer spot, plus 188 rushing yards and a couple of TD runs out of the backfield. Two all-star nods for Weidman in 2019: Section 3 first-team LB, and he was an Eastern PA Football Class 5A all-star LB pick.

The goal for those 11 guys this fall: No sophomore slumps.

2. The L-L League boasts a pair of reigning District 3 champs: Cocalico in 5A and Lampeter-Strasburg in 4A. Both programs underwent some big changes during the offseason — more than just losing some key kids to graduation. Cocalico welcomed a new skipper; longtime assistant Bryan Strohl steps in for Dave Gingrich, who guided the Eagles to the D3 crown to cap his outstanding 16-year run. The Eagles won’t get a chance to defend their 5A title, however. That’s because they’ve dipped in classification, down to 4A for the next 2-year cycle. Which means Cocalico could — could — draw L-S in the D3 playoffs should both teams make the postseason. The Eagles and the Pioneers are no longer Section 2 foes; L-S bumps down to Section 3 this fall as the league debuts its new 4-section format. That’s a big change for the Pioneers, who will get a relatively new set of section games. The only familiar face on there is Garden Spot, which also goes down to Section 3 this fall. The other big change for L-S: QB Sean McTaggart is due back for his senior campaign; after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 last year, McTaggart got the thumbs-up to return to action this summer, and we imagine he’s jonesing to get back in there and do damage. Big changes at Cocalico and L-S, yes. But they’re both set to return a terrific nucleus — you saw what the Eagles are bringing back defensively, and the Pioneers are set to welcome back some studs up front and some dangerous skill kids to flank McTaggart — and will definitely be teams to watch moving forward.

3. Mentioned a few QB battles above, but there are several vet signal-callers due back this season: Elco’s Braden Bohannon, Penn Manor’s Luke Braas, Wilson’s Kaleb Brown, Cedar Crest’s Chris Danz, Pequea Valley’s Nate Fisher, Gilhool, Garden Spot’s Jesse Martin, McCracken, Lebanon’s Isaiah Rodriguez and Donegal’s Trent Weaver all know their way around an L-L League backfield.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage