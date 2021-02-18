As of Thursday, eleven Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball teams are in the District Three playoff window. Of those, one is holding down a top spot. Three other L-L teams are on the bubble. And five Class 1A teams from Lancaster County are also in the playoff picture.

The same number of teams will qualify for the District Three playoffs as prior past. That means 12 teams in Class 6A, 16 teams in Class 5A, 10 teams in Class 4A, eight teams in Class 3A, four teams in Class 2A and 10 teams in Class 1A — in boys and girls. Due to the truncated season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, only district champions will advance to the state playoffs.

The deadline for regular season games to count towards district power points is Feb. 27. The district playoffs will begin March 2.

Here’s a look at where L-L teams, and Class 1A teams from Lancaster County, stand in the latest District Three power ratings through Feb. 18.

Class 6A:

Playoff spots: 12

Top team: Reading (17-1, 0.808180)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 8 Warwick (11-2, 0.732666), No. 10 Lebanon (12-3, 0.724411), No. 12 Hempfield (8-3, 0.711412)

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 13 Manheim Township (9-3, 0.699762), No. 18 McCaskey (6-6, 0.637789), No. 20 Conestoga Valley (6-7, 0.553698), No. 21 Cedar Crest (3-7, 0.506188), No. 23 Penn Manor (1-12, 0.366206)

Class 5A:

Playoff spots: 16

Top team: Northern York (14-0, 0.795056)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 2 Lampeter-Strasburg (6-1, 0.755623), No. 5 Cocalico (11-2, 0.701564), No. 11 Manheim Central (10-5, 0.627985), No. 16 Elizabethtown (4-7, 0.547322)

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 17 Octorara (7-8, 0.537472), No. 22 Garden Spot (4-9, 0.492880), No. 27 Ephrata (0.336155, 2-11), No. 28 Solanco (1-11, 0.327687), No. 31 Donegal (0-11, 0.264458)

Class 4A:

Playoff spots: 10

Top team: Wyomissing (8-1, 0.745946)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: None

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 13 Elco (9-8, 0.531316), No. 15 Northern Lebanon (8-10, 0.490875)

Class 3A:

Playoff spots: 8

Top team: Lancaster Catholic (13-3, 0.708751)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: No. 1 Lancaster Catholic (13-3, 0.708751), No. 2 Columbia (14-1, 0.707881), No. 5 Pequea Valley (3-6, 0.379446)

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 11 Annville-Cleona (0-13, 0.244354)

Class 2A:

Playoff spots: 4

Top team: Greenwood (11-0, 0.696872)

L-L League teams in the playoff window: None

L-L League teams on the outside: No. 5 Lancaster Mennonite (9-6, 0.555183)

Class 1A:

Playoff spots: 10

Top team: Mount Calvary Christian (17-0, 0.722306)

L-L League/Lancaster County teams in the playoff window: No. 1 Mount Calvary Christian (17-0, 0.722306), No. 3 La Academia (6-5, 0.525364), No. 5 Linville Hill Christian (10-4, 0.502232), No. 6 Lancaster Country Day (8-5, 0.489808), No. 8 Lititz Christian (4-3, 0.446068), No. 9 Lancaster County Christian (5-6, 0.399107)

L-L League/Lancaster County teams on the outside: No. 13 Veritas Academy (4-9, 0.306069)

