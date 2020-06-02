On June 2, 2010, Detroit Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga retired the first 26 batters he faced. Needing to get one more batter out to record a perfect game, the right-hander threw a 1-1 pitch to Cleveland's Jason Donald.

Donald hit a ground ball in the hole between first and second. Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera raced to his right, fielded the ball and threw to Galarraga covering first.

First-base umpire Jim Joyce called Donald safe. Replays showed otherwise. But the call stood despite the protests from the Tigers and Galarraga lost his chance at history.

Box score from Armando Galarraga's near-perfect game: Tigers 3, Indians 0 from baseball-reference.com

The next night, Joyce was the home-plate umpire. He met Galarraga, who brought out the Tigers' lineup card, and apologized for the missed call.

Here are highlights from Galarraga's near-perfect game, including the missed call.