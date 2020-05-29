On May 29, 2010, Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Roy Halladay pitched a perfect game against the Florida Marlins. Halladay struck out 11 during the gem. At the time, is was the 20th perfect game in major league history.

Later that year, Halladay pitched the second no-hitter in postseason history beating the Cincinnati Reds.

Close calls

Halladay had six batters reach full counts during the contest and another work a 3-1 count before he retired them. Chris Coghlan, the Marlins' first batter of the game, struck out on 3-2 pitch that just caught the outside corner.

Starting the bottom of the ninth, the Phillies' Shane Victorino ran down a fly ball off the bat of Mike Lamb to catch it on the warning track in center field.

Halladay's perfect game box score: Phillies 1, Marlins 0 from baseball-reference.com

Tragically, Halladay died when a plane he was piloting crashed in November of 2107.

His No. 34 was to be retired by the Phillies this season on May 29.

The pitcher was inducted into the Hall of Fame in July of 2017

Here are highlights of Halladay's perfect game, including the Marlins' Ronny Paulino grounding out to Phils third baseman Juan Castro to end the game.