On Nov. 16, 2010, Roy Halladay earned the National League Cy Young award receiving the honor by virtue of a unanimous vote. The Phillies right-hander was 21-10, recorded a 2.44 ERA and led the NL in wins, complete games (9), shutouts (4) and innings pitched (250 2/3).

Roy Halladay's stats via baseball-reference.com

Among the gems Halladay pitched that season was a perfect game vs. the Marlins.

Halladay helped the Phillies win the NL East and sweep the Reds in the NL Division Series before losing to the Giants in the NLCS. During the series with the Reds, Halladay pitched the second-no-hitter in MLB postseason history.

Here is video of each of the 27 outs Halladay recorded against the Reds that day.

It was Halladay's second Cy Young. Pitching for the Blue Jays, he won the American League award in 2003.

Cy Young winners via baseball-reference.com

Halladay is one of six pitchers to win CY Young awards in both leagues. The others are Max Scherzer, Roger Clemens, Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez and Gaylord Perry.