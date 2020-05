On May 7, 2010, Philadelphia Phillies lefty Jamie Moyer became the oldest pitcher to throw a shutout.

Moyer tossed a two-hit gem to beat the Atlanta Braves, 7-0. He was 47 years, 170 days old, according to the Phillies website. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.

Box score: Phillies 7, Braves 0 via baseball-reference.com

Here's a look at Moyer's 5Ks and the final out from the history-making performance.