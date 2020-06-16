Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Jamie Moyer made a successful first appearance in new Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2010.

Moyer, allowed just three hits and two runs to get the victory, a 6-3 Phils win. Five of the eight innings Moyer pitched were perfect frames.

Box score: June 16, 2010 -- Phillies 6, Yankees 3 from baseball-reference.com

Coincidentally, Moyer's MLB debut came on the same date 24 years earlier. On June 16, 1986, Moyer appeared in his first big league game starting for the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field and getting a victory over Steve Carlton and the Phils.

Box score: June 16, 1986 -- Cubs 7, Phillies 5 from baseball-reference.com

New Yankee Stadium was the 48th different major league ballpark that Moyer played in, a record according to nationalpastime.com.

Moyer added two more new stadiums to his list of venues he pitched in to finish his career at the age of 49 in 2012 having played in 50 MLB ballparks.

Moyer's final start at a new stadium was for the Colorado Rockies at Marlins Park in Miami on May 21, 2012, according to the Associated Press as reported by ESPN.com. The Marlins won 7-4 and Moyer got the loss. It was the next-to-last start of his career.

Jamie Moyer's stats via baseball-reference.com

Here are highlights of Jamie Moyer's win in Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2010, including his five strikeouts.