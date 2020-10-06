Roy Halladay, Carlos Ruiz

FILE - This Oct. 6, 2010, file photo shows Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Roy Halladay celebrating with catcher Carlos Ruiz (51) after throwing a no-hitter to defeat the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 in Game 1 of baseball's National League Division Series, in Philadelphia. Halladay unanimously won the NL Cy Young Award, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2010, making him the fifth pitcher to earn the honor in both leagues. (AP Photo/Rob Carr, File)

 Rob Carr

On Oct. 6 2010, in the first game of the National League Division Series, Philadelphia Phillies ace Roy Halladay pitched the second no-hitter in Major League Baseball postseason history.

Halladay allowed just one baserunner, a two-out walk to Jay Bruce in the fifth inning, in the 4-0 Phillies victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park.

The right-hander struck out eight and threw 104 pitches, 79 of them strikes, during the milestone win.

The only previous postseason no-hitter was the perfect game pitched by the New York Yankees' Don Larsen against the Brooklyn Dodgers in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series.

Oct. 6, 2010, Game 1 NLDS -- Box Score: Phillies 4, Reds 0 via baseball-reference.com

The Phillies went on to sweep the Reds 3-0 before falling to the San Francisco Giants, 4-2, in the National League Championship Series.

Here is video of each of the 27 outs Halladay recorded against the Reds that day.