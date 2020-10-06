On Oct. 6 2010, in the first game of the National League Division Series, Philadelphia Phillies ace Roy Halladay pitched the second no-hitter in Major League Baseball postseason history.

Halladay allowed just one baserunner, a two-out walk to Jay Bruce in the fifth inning, in the 4-0 Phillies victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park.

The right-hander struck out eight and threw 104 pitches, 79 of them strikes, during the milestone win.

The only previous postseason no-hitter was the perfect game pitched by the New York Yankees' Don Larsen against the Brooklyn Dodgers in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series.

Oct. 6, 2010, Game 1 NLDS -- Box Score: Phillies 4, Reds 0 via baseball-reference.com

The Phillies went on to sweep the Reds 3-0 before falling to the San Francisco Giants, 4-2, in the National League Championship Series.

Here is video of each of the 27 outs Halladay recorded against the Reds that day.