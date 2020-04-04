Warwick vs Cedar Crest-LL Boys Final
Cedar Crest's Jason Eberhart (42) passes the ball to a teammate as they take on Warwick during first half action of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Boys Basketball Championships game at Manheim Twp. High School Friday Feb. 14, 2020.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

With the coronavirus keeping the finish to the PIAA basketball playoffs on hold, there still hasn’t been an official finish to the end of the 2019-20 hardwood campaign.

Regardless, several Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball seniors have already made a decision on where they’ll continue their academic and athletic careers next year. A total of 10 L-L boys hoopsters have already committed to collegiate programs, while three other big-name players are still undecided.

Here’s the updated list of Class of 2020 L-L boys basketball players and their college commitments to this point…

Cedar Crest:

Jason Eberhart, 6-7 senior forward, Wilkes University (D-III)

Ileri Ayo-Faleye, 6-7 senior guard: Has D-II offers from Clarion University, Georgian Court University, Daemen College, St. Michael’s College, West Chester University, Southern Connecticut State, and St. Anselm. Additionally, has visited D-I programs Virginia Military Institute, Mount St. Mary’s (Md.) and La Salle, and is awaiting potential future visit to Robert Morris

Donegal:

Ryan Zuch, 5-9 senior guard, Misericordia (D-III)

Elco:

Bryce Coletti, 5-10 senior guard, Messiah College (D-III)

McCaskey:

Elijah Terry, 5-11 senior guard Shepherd University (D-II)

Makai Ortiz-Gray, 6-0 senior guard, Thaddeus Stevens College

Elizabethtown:

Elijah Eberly, 6-4 senior guard/forward, DeSales University (D-III)

Ryan Parise, 5-10 senior point guard, Washington & Jefferson College (D-III)

Brody Beach, 5-11 senior guard, Harrisburg Area Community College

Alex O’Shea, 5-11 senior guard/forward, Harrisburg Area Community College

Lampeter-Strasburg:

Seth Beers, 6-0 senior point guard: Beers has D-III interest from Lancaster Bible College and Lebanon Valley College

Garden Spot:

Andrew Zentner, 6-7 senior guard/forward, Lancaster Bible College (D-III)

Lancaster Catholic:

David Kamwanga, 6-6 senior guard/forward: Kamwanga has D-II offers from East Stroudsburg University and Shippensburg University