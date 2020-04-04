With the coronavirus keeping the finish to the PIAA basketball playoffs on hold, there still hasn’t been an official finish to the end of the 2019-20 hardwood campaign.
Regardless, several Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball seniors have already made a decision on where they’ll continue their academic and athletic careers next year. A total of 10 L-L boys hoopsters have already committed to collegiate programs, while three other big-name players are still undecided.
Here’s the updated list of Class of 2020 L-L boys basketball players and their college commitments to this point…
Cedar Crest:
Jason Eberhart, 6-7 senior forward, Wilkes University (D-III)
Ileri Ayo-Faleye, 6-7 senior guard: Has D-II offers from Clarion University, Georgian Court University, Daemen College, St. Michael’s College, West Chester University, Southern Connecticut State, and St. Anselm. Additionally, has visited D-I programs Virginia Military Institute, Mount St. Mary’s (Md.) and La Salle, and is awaiting potential future visit to Robert Morris
Donegal:
Ryan Zuch, 5-9 senior guard, Misericordia (D-III)
Elco:
Bryce Coletti, 5-10 senior guard, Messiah College (D-III)
McCaskey:
Elijah Terry, 5-11 senior guard Shepherd University (D-II)
Makai Ortiz-Gray, 6-0 senior guard, Thaddeus Stevens College
Elizabethtown:
Elijah Eberly, 6-4 senior guard/forward, DeSales University (D-III)
Ryan Parise, 5-10 senior point guard, Washington & Jefferson College (D-III)
Brody Beach, 5-11 senior guard, Harrisburg Area Community College
Alex O’Shea, 5-11 senior guard/forward, Harrisburg Area Community College
Lampeter-Strasburg:
Seth Beers, 6-0 senior point guard: Beers has D-III interest from Lancaster Bible College and Lebanon Valley College
Garden Spot:
Andrew Zentner, 6-7 senior guard/forward, Lancaster Bible College (D-III)
Lancaster Catholic:
David Kamwanga, 6-6 senior guard/forward: Kamwanga has D-II offers from East Stroudsburg University and Shippensburg University