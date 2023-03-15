Carson Briere, son of former Philadephia Flyers forward and current Philly general manager Daniel Briere, is in trouble after pushing a wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a bar.

Briere, who plays hockey for Mercyhurst University in Erie, is shown on a surveillance video sitting in and then pushing the unoccupied chair down the steps before walking into the bar.

Here's video of the incident.

I usually don’t post anything serious on my twitter but something happened Saturday night and just can’t stomach the thought of this kid getting away with it. In the video below is a @MercyhurstU student and is currently on the @HurstMensHockey team. Carson Briere. pic.twitter.com/kWWlEYEc7V — julia (@juliazukowski) March 14, 2023

It's not the first time Briere, who has played three seasons with the Lakers, has gotten into trouble. In 2019 as a freshman at Arizona State, Briere was dismissed from the team after violating team rules, as reported by Cronkitesports.com.

The chair was at the top of the stairs so a disabled person could be carried up and down the steps because the bar was not handicap accessible, according to mapleleafsinsider.com.

Briere, 23, has one season of college eligibility remaining.