Mercyhurst Bowling Green Hockey

Mercyhurst Lakers center Carson Briere (6) skates up the ice during an NCAA hockey game against the Bowling Green Falcons on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Bowling Green, Ohio. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

 Kirk Irwin

Carson Briere, son of former Philadephia Flyers forward and current Philly general manager Daniel Briere, is in trouble after pushing a wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a bar.

Briere, who plays hockey for Mercyhurst University in Erie, is shown on a surveillance video sitting in and then pushing the unoccupied chair down the steps before walking into the bar.

Here's video of the incident.

It's not the first time Briere, who has played three seasons with the Lakers, has gotten into trouble. In 2019 as a freshman at Arizona State, Briere was dismissed from the team after violating team rules, as reported by Cronkitesports.com.

The chair was at the top of the stairs so a disabled person could be carried up and down the steps because the bar was not handicap accessible, according to mapleleafsinsider.com

Briere, 23, has one season of college eligibility remaining.

Newsletter

What to Read Next