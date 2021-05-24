The New York Islanders won four straight Stanley Cups beginning in 1980. The Isles' first Cup was won against the Philadelphia Flyers with the help of a blown call by linesman Leon Stickle. Something Flyers fans will never forget.

On May 24, 1980, the Islanders and Flyers played Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island. The Islanders had a 3-2 series lead.

With the game tied at 1 in the first period, Duane Sutter scored to give the Islanders a 2-1 lead. The only problem was, the play should have been whistled dead for being offside.

The Islanders' Clark Gillies carried the puck across the blue line and passed it back out of the offensive zone to Butch Goring. Goring entered the zone and, when Stickle did not make the offside call, passed the puck to Sutter, who shot the puck past Flyers goalie Pete Peeters to give New York a 2-1 lead.

Box Score Game 6 -- Islanders 5, Flyers 4 (OT) via hockey-reference.com

The Sutter goal came after the Islanders scored their first goal on what appeared to be a high stick by Denis Potvin.

The Islanders went on to win 5-4 getting the game-winning goal on a Bob Nystrom overtime shot, which gave them a 4-2 series victory and their first Stanley Cup.

Here's video of the entire game. The Potvin high-stick goal is at the 22:45 of the video, while the infamous Stickle noncall goal is at 26:23.