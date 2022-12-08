On Dec. 8, 1987 the Philadelphia Flyers' Ron Hextall became the first goalie in NHL history to shoot and score a goal.

The goal, shot into an empty net by the feisty former Flyers goalie, came at 18:48 of the third period in a 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins.

Here's video of Hextall's goal, which was scored at the Spectrum, the Flyers former home. Longtime Flyers announcer Gene Hart makes the call.

Flyers 5, Bruins 2 -- box score from the game via hockey-reference.com

Other goalies had been credited with scoring. But they recorded goals by being the last player to touch the puck before an opponent accidentally shot into his own goal.