YWCA Lancaster to offer 2 free summer camps for girls this summer

Since 1978, YWCA Lancaster has provided safe, nurturing, and enriching child development services, and helping to shape the next generation of minds through its YWonderful Kids early childhood education programming.

It’s no secret that the pandemic has hit our community’s youth especially hard. With the mission of eliminating racism and empowering women, YWCA Lancaster is proud to offer two completely free opportunities for young female-identifying children ages 9-14 to stay active, engaged, and empowered throughout the summer.

Empowerment Day Camp

Back by popular demand, Empowerment Day Camp is powered by the YWCA Lancaster’s Center for Sexual Assault Prevention and Counseling, and will offer topics and activities focused on empowerment, identity, activism, dealing with stress, self and body love.

Throughout the camp, participants will get to engage in art projects with local artist Keisha Finnie, as well as win prizes tied to group activities.

Lunch will be provided every day by the legendary Blazin’ J’s in downtown Lancaster.

Where: YWCA Lancaster’s 3rd floor classroom

110 N Lime Street

Lancaster, PA 17603

When: June 21, 23, or 27

Time: 8:30am – 5:30pm

Register here

TechGyrls

A community favorite, TechGyrls is a fun and engaging summer camp for female identifying children interested in exploring STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), building their self-confidence, and using those skills to address real world issues.

This year’s TechGyrls will center on the theme “Feed the World”, and will cover current and future technologies within science and engineering that revolve around sustainable food production. The topics build consecutively with a final capstone project that applies what we have learned to future colonization on Mars.

In addition, the camp will offer field trips to the Smithsonian FUTURES exhibit in Washington DC, and the Grundy Observatory at Franklin & Marshall College.

Where: Thaddeus Stevens College

750 E King St, Lancaster, PA 17602

When: June 27 – July 18

Time: Monday – Friday, 4-6pm

Register here

YWCA Lancaster is dedicated to the elimination of racism, the empowerment of women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. Since 1889 we have served children and adults in Lancaster County through a variety of programs. Current offerings include: the Center for Racial and Gender Equity offering community engagement; education and training; research and advocacy; Kepler Hall residence, home to fifty adults and children; New Choices Career Development Program, a life-changing opportunity for Lancaster, York and Chester County’s individuals in transition to achieve economic self-sufficiency; YWonderful Kids providing child enrichment for ages six weeks to five years and before/after school care in a number of settings; Sexual Assault Prevention and Counseling Center with a 24 hour hotline, no-cost professional counseling for survivors of sexual assault and their significant others, and educational prevention programs; and Parent Empowerment Program for families in need of positive parenting support.

24 Hour, Locally-operated Sexual Assault Hotline: 717.392.7273