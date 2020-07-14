If you’re like many homeowners, you probably have a cleaning routine. It may involve dusting, vacuuming, and scouring the kitchen and bath every week or steam cleaning carpets and power washing the siding every spring or fall.
But do you have a cleaning routine when it comes to your roof? If you answered no, you’re not alone. Many homeowners don’t, and that can be a costly mistake. Your roof is your home’s first line of defense, and it takes a beating over the course of a year – from rain, snow and temperature changes to debris from trees, birds and other animals.
Paying attention to your roof is important whether it’s 2 years old or 20 years old. Here’s why regular roof cleaning should be part of your routine home maintenance schedule:
It keeps stuff from growing on your roof
A variety of conditions, from moisture to muggy weather and even shade can encourage the growth of all kinds of organisms on your roof, like mildew, moss, lichens, algae and fungus. All of these naturally occurring growths can damage your roof’s protective covering, causing it to weaken, thin or break apart at an accelerated rate. Moss, for instance, can take root between and underneath the shingles, causing them to gradually break away. Lichens and moss can also eat away at the protective granules on the surface of shingles. Many of these organisms also act like sponges, keeping your roof damp and causing even more growth and damage.
It saves you money
Cleaning your roof can save money in more ways than one. Replacing a roof is one of the most expensive home repairs a homeowner will make. So it’s not surprising that preventing unnecessary damage and deterioration through routine cleaning will extend the life of your roof and save money. But did you know that regular roof cleaning can also save on your cooling bill? Roofs covered in lichens or moss do not efficiently reflect sunlight. And those black streaks from algae, fungus and mold actually absorb heat, raising attic temperatures and making your air conditioner work harder.
It boosts curb appeal
Neglecting to clean your roof can not only cause damage and higher cooling costs over time, it can also lead to unsightly stains, discoloration and other marks that, if left untreated, can become permanent. If you’re considering selling your home, the roof is one of the first things potential buyers will see and they may consider it a reflection of how well you care for your home. Buyers may also assume a discolored roof is in need of repair, meaning they will either move on to the next home or request a roof replacement as part of their offer.
While some roofs resist this type of damage better than others, any type of roof will eventually degrade when it’s continually exposed to moisture and contaminants. Whether your roof has asphalt shingles, cedar shakes, tiles, slate roof shingles, metal, EPDM or flat-style rubber roofing, regular roof cleaning will help it look better and last longer. However, roof cleaning is not a DIY job. It’s not only dangerous, but using the wrong tools and products can actually damage your roof and possibly void its warranty.
An experienced roof cleaning professional understands how to gently clean all types of roof surfaces to avoid structural damage. They can remove contaminants like mold, mildew and algae and also take preventive measures to protect your roof from further growth and damage.
The roof cleaning professionals at Atkins Deck Treatment Services can keep your roof looking and lasting like new. For more information, visit atkinsdeck.com/roof-cleaning or call 717-656-8928 for a free consultation.