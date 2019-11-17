On a sunny yet frigid morning in Millersville, a band of volunteers braved the cold to carry out a monthly ritual.
They opened garage doors, set up folding tables, stacked cans of food and waited. One by one, people pulled into the parking lot, had their information checked by the food program coordinator and moved down the line to get canned food, treats and other goodies for their pets. They ended at the garage, where 10- to 15-pound buckets of kibble were wheeled to their cars.
For eight years this process has repeated itself nearly every month, an act of generosity that allows pet owners in need to keep their beloved pets in their homes. It’s all thanks to an idea that was brought to fruition after a meeting at a table at Barnes and Noble. From that meeting emerged an organization that has grown to be one of the most respected and loved animal welfare groups in the Lancaster County: The Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.
“Our Mission is to Meet the Need, and we continue to do that,” says Pet Pantry president and co-founder Melody Sanders. It is a simple mission that encompasses so much for the people and pets of the Lancaster community. Growing from a garage to a storage shed to a small warehouse space to their current location on Millersville Road, the Pantry’s reach and programs have expanded as well.
“We all realized there was a set of needs in Lancaster County for animals, and those needs were not being fully met,” says Dr. Bryan Langlois, medical director and co-founder of the Pantry. “We were seeing people making heartbreaking decisions of having to give up their pets or even have them euthanized because of lack of food or funds for medical care in an emergency situation. The Pantry meets those needs, day or night, 365 days a year.”
The Pantry has helped over 250 families a month with pet food, provided over 1,500 life-saving veterinary procedures, provided lower-cost spay/neuter services for over 3,000 animals a year, provided life-saving core vaccines to dogs and cats, adopted out over 500 animals a year through their rescue, and altered over 1,000 feral and stray cats a year through their TNR program.
It’s work that, according to Langlois, can only be accomplished with the amazing support of the community through events like the upcoming Extraordinary Give on Nov. 22. “The Pantry would not exist without the community behind us,” he says. “It takes so many things to make an organization like the Pantry successful, and one of the main ones is the support given by the community. Each year during the Extraordinary Give we have been humbled and just amazed at the love this community shows us, and we are honored to be able to show them that their donations go right back to helping animals and families in our own backyard through things such as our new animal care mobile unit, new stress- free housing cages for our cats, and other shelter equipment that has all been made possible through donations received from the Extraordinary Give.”
The Pet Pantry looks forward to serving this community for years to come and hopes the community will consider them as one of the organizations to support during this year’s Extraordinary Give event on Nov. 22.
More information about the Extraordinary Give can be found at www.extragive.org and www.petpantrylc.org.