Women's pro squash players return to Lancaster for second Hamilton Open

When King Knox and Bob Falk co-chaired the inaugural Hamilton Open last fall, they were hoping to bring attention to the sport of squash by creating a women’s pro-tour event that would draw talent both nationally and worldwide.

It remains to be seen whether that first tournament sparked a newfound local interest in squash - a sport similar to racquetball played on a four-walled court. But there’s no denying its success in the professional squash arena.

This year’s Hamilton Open, co-hosted by Franklin & Marshall College and the Hamilton Club, promises to be even bigger and better.

The first two rounds will take place at F&M on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 25 and 26. The Hamilton Club will host the quarterfinal, semifinal and final matches Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27-29.

Last year’s Hamilton Open, the first-ever Lancaster County event sanctioned by the Professional Squash Association, had a prize purse of $10,000 and a 24-woman field whose top-seeded player was No. 48 in the world.

“Because of last year’s success, because of the encouragement and support from the PSA, who is the worldwide governing body … and also because of support from additional sponsors, we have moved up to a 20K this year,” Knox says.

For players and spectators alike, that means more than just double the prize money of last year’s tournament.

“What this means for anyone who will attend is that it will be a higher level, a higher quality of play overall,” Knox says.

The top seed in this year’s field of 24 ranks No. 27 in the world.

“Pretty much the central location for most of the world’s top players is Egypt,” Knox says. “It varies, but they have four of the five top men and four of the six top women. We have more Egyptian women coming this year than last year. … I think that speaks well for our tournament.”

In addition to six Egyptian competitors, the open will host players from 13 other countries, including England, Scotland, France, Wales, Poland, Switzerland, Netherlands, Latvia, India, Canada, Mexico, Colombia and, of course, the U.S.

“Women’s professional squash in the United States is at the highest level it’s ever been,” Knox says. “We had for the first time ever three players in the round of 16 in the U.S. Open.”

That includes world-ranked No. 4 Amanda Sohby, who will again serve as an honorary host of the Hamilton Open this year.

“Amanda is the only American to make the top 10 in the world, man or woman,” Falk says.

Sohby played an exhibition match at the Hamilton Club a few years back and became an honorary member of the club. When Knox and Falk first discussed the possibility of Lancaster hosting a PSA tour event, Sohby volunteered to pitch in. In addition to serving as the official player liaison and assisting with tournament details, she also hopes to ref the semifinal and final matches.

The Hamilton Open is part of the PSA’s Challenger Tour circuit for less experienced, upcoming players. Total purses for Challenger events can go as high as $30,000. The PSA World Tour Championships, held this summer in Cairo, had a total purse of over $1 million, split equally among male and female participants.

“Squash is the only professional sport where the men and the women are paid equally for the same amount of play,” Knox says.

A tournament winner gets 18% of the prize pool, which in the case of the Hamilton Open is $3,600.

“Clearly, they’re not coming from Egypt or Scotland or England or wherever for the money,” Knox says.

What they’re coming for is a chance to earn points in a sanctioned tournament and improve their world ranking, Falk says. Becoming a 20K event not only increased the purse for the Hamilton Open, but also the points awarded. This year’s winner will earn 350 points, compared to 200 points last year, Falk says.

That’s still small potatoes compared to events like the U.S. Open, where the winner comes away with 2,750 points, he says. It’s the main reason players of Sohby’s caliber don’t typically compete in tournaments the size of the Hamilton Open. A player’s ranking in any given month depends not only on their total bank of points, but also on the number of tournaments they have played.

“A No. 1 player in the world wouldn’t come to this tournament because it wouldn’t help their average,” Falk says. “It would probably hurt it.”

But for up-and-coming women squash players, the Hamilton Open has great value.

“There’s not a lot of these tournaments around,” Falk says. “Younger players don’t have the chance to go play and get points and improve their rankings.”

The Hamilton Open has value for another sort of young squash player, too.

Any surplus revenue from the tournament after expenses goes to the Squash Aces, a mentoring and tutoring program that pairs F&M students with sixth through 12th graders at Reynolds Middle School and McCaskey.

The program offers academic assistance and encourages healthy lifestyle choices, all while introducing a new generation to the game of squash.

Last year’s inaugural Hamilton Open earned $11,000 for the program, and Falk and Knox are hoping to top that figure this year.

The matches at F&M are free and open to the public. Due to limited seating, the matches at the Hamilton Club are by ticket only and are already sold out. All matches will be livestreamed at psaworldtour.com/tournaments.

For more information on the Hamilton Open, visit hamiltonopen.org.