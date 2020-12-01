Whether you own guns for protection, for hunting and sport, or as part of a collection, it’s important to keep them safe.
“With gun sales at an all- time high, many people have not considered the necessity of keeping their guns secured,” says Karen Williams, president of Wizard Lock & Safe.
Wizard has been helping Lancaster County residents keep themselves and their valuables safe since 1938. They offer the latest in lock and safe technology and carry the largest selection of safes in the area, specializing in gun safes.
With Christmas right around the corner, there’s no better gift than the safety and security that comes with a gun safe. Here’s why it’s so important to own a gun safe and to consult with the experts at Wizard Lock & Safe to choose the one that’s right for you.
Safety
“Controlling who has access to your guns is fundamental to gun safety,” Williams says.
Most unintentional shootings occur in the home, and millions of children live in a home where there is at least one firearm. Curious children will find hidden guns, and a glass cabinet with a lock may not be enough protection against a child with time on their hands, a baby sitter, house sitter or friend with a key.
Burglars
For many people, their guns serve more than just a practical purpose. They may be family heirlooms with sentimental value or customized pieces with high monetary value. Burglars will have little trouble breaking a glass-front cabinet, but they won’t break into a steel safe so easily.
Insurance
Your homeowner’s insurance may have coverage limits when it comes to firearms, and it may not cover loss due to theft. Even if your policy does offer full coverage, it may only cover the cash value of your guns and not the replacement value. Depending on the type and number of guns you own, your insurance provider may require you to store them in a gun safe. And when it comes to that insurance coverage, buying the right safe for your guns could earn you a discounted rate.
Quick access
If you own a gun for protection, you want to be able to get to it quickly in case of an emergency. Retrieving a gun from a hidden location or fumbling with a lock and key may cost valuable time. Since no one but you can open your gun safe, you can place it anywhere in your home and access it in a split second using a security code or even biometrics, such as fingerprint recognition.
It’s not just for guns
A gun safe can protect more than simply your valuable firearms. Many safes are large enough to hold additional valuables, including jewelry, gold, silver, cash, heirlooms, birth certificates, deeds, important documents, passports, bonds and more.
Fire protection
Theft isn’t the only threat to your gun collection and other valuables. Many gun safes offer multiple layers of insulation that can withstand fire. When choosing a safe, invest in one that has a good fire rating.
Legal protection
If somebody gains access to your guns and an accident occurs, or if a thief steals your gun and uses it to commit a crime, authorities could hold you legally responsible for failing to adequately secure your firearms. Owning a gun safe makes both of those scenarios less likely. It also serves as proof that you are a responsible gun owner who took every step possible to secure your firearms.
A gun safe is a long-term investment in responsible gun ownership. Wizard Lock & Safe has several gun safe models to choose from, with a capacity of 11 to 24 guns and prices ranging from $750 to $3,500. Even if you’re not a gun owner, they currently have over 50 types of safes in stock to keep all of your valuables safe and secure.
Wizard Lock and Safe is located at 218 N. Prince St.
Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
For more information, visit www.wizardlock.com or Wizard Lock & Safe Co. on Facebook.