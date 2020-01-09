With winter upon us, our tastes instinctively long for the warmth that comes from heartier flavors, like fresh root vegetables and cabbages. At Plough, a farm-to-table restaurant serving modern American fare with a French-style technique, those local flavors play a starring role on the winter menu – but with a twist.
“We try to do hearty food but put a spin on it and make the flavors more pronounced and vibrant,” says Chef Ryan McQuillan, who crafts the ever-changing seasonal menu at Plough, located in the Lancaster Marriott on Penn Square.
While many of Lancaster County’s farm fields lie dormant this time of year, there’s still plenty of fresh, local ingredients to enjoy – both in food and drink. If you stop by Plough, here are some must-try dishes from McQuillan, along with drink pairings courtesy of bar manager Brenton Sollenberger:
CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS
Considered a “snack,” this dish features shaved Brussel sprouts sourced from a variety of locations, including Lancaster Farm Fresh and Central Market. Add Asian pears, pickled persimmons, a maple soy vinaigrette for a touch of sweetness and house-made ricotta cheese, and you have a texturally pleasing umami bomb.
“Once you get one bite, you just keep on digging in,” McQuillan says.
Pair it with: Any Port in a Storm. “A play on the classic old-fashioned cocktail, it is a blend of bourbon, tawny port and a dash of smoked maple syrup,” Sollenberger says.
ASIAN PORK BELLY
Made with pork from Eleven Oaks Farm, this small plate dish features sushi-style rice and a slaw of Brussel sprouts, carrots, sesame and miso made in-house from pumpkin seeds. It’s seasoned with a Japanese-style togarashi blend including smoked scallion powder from Field’s Edge Farm.
“It’s very well-balanced – sweet with a little bit of spice,” McQuillan says. Warning: The miso slaw is addictive.
Pair it with: A Gruner Veltliner or a nice Riesling. Says Sollenberger, “We have a nice Pennsylvania Riesling from Galen Glen that I love.”
ROTISSERIE HALF CHICKEN
This is not the chicken you’ll find in a foil-lined bag or warming under a heat lamp at your local grocery store. The Plough uses Freedom Ranger™ chicken sourced from Horse Shoe Ranch for this entree. It’s a larger breed of chicken with heavier skin that creates a deliciously crisp coating – thanks to a fennel-paprika rub and a rotisserie oven imported from France that cooks the chicken to perfection. The dish currently includes market roasted delicata squash and a wheat berry risotto featuring wheat berries hand-picked by Alex Wenger at Field’s Edge Farm.
For sharing, The Plough Feast includes a whole chicken, bao buns, soy molasses, jasmine rice, pickled vegetables, bibb lettuce wraps and hot sauce.
“It’s hands-down the best chicken I ever had,” McQuillan says. “It’s up there with any steak.”
Pair it with: “The Rotisserie Chicken is a very flexible dish but to truly do it right, a few glasses of our Lebanese Musar Juene Red would be nearly perfect,” Sollenberger says.
For more information about Plough restaurant at the Lancaster Marriott, visit their website at https://www.ploughrestaurant.com/.