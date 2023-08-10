WITF Invites You to Ready, Set, Explore Urban Gardening on August 19

[HARRISBURG, PA] – Explore environmental science and the life cycle of plants and pollinators with WITF and PBS KIDS’ Nature Cat at Ready, Set, Explore Urban Gardeningon Saturday, August 19 between 10am and 2pm at The Bridge Eco Village, 2200 Market St., Harrisburg.

WITF and its partner, Planet Bee Foundation, ask families to use all five of their senses to explore gardening and all the important critters that help plants grow.

This free family event is open to the public and learning stations are designed for kids and teens, ages 3 to 14 years old. Free tickets are available now!

Your family can make seed balls and build a bee hotel with Planet Bee Foundation as you learn about native plants and how those plants feed native pollinators. Then, you can explore the similarities between composting and recycling and discover the environmental benefits of both.

After learning about composting, your family can dig in the soil to test its PH levels and meet the earthworms that nourish the soil and help plants grow. Build a bird feeder, smell and taste common garden plants, and see how your family can use aquaponics gardening to grow food in small containers and spaces.

Each family who registers for Ready, Set, Explore Urban Gardeningwill leave with an aquaponics gardening kit and each child will take home a free book to keep.

Explore and discover together – request your FREE tickets now.

Ready, Set, Explore Urban Gardeningis an outdoor event that takes place rain or shine. Free parking is available in parking lots next to The Bridge Eco Village, with a short walk to the event entrance. A handicap drop-off area is located near the event entrance.

WITF’s Ready, Set, Explore Urban Gardening is presented in partnership with Planet Bee Foundation with support by Highmark, United Concordia Dental, and New Cumberland Federal Credit Union.