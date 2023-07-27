The transition to kindergarten is a big one and it’s natural that kids who are starting kindergarten are excited – and maybe a little nervous, too.

WITF’s Ready, Set, Explore Kindergarten provides families with the resources they need to help their child with this transition and gives the soon-to-be kindergartners a day full of memories, exploration and learning.

Join the fun on Saturday, August 5 between 9am and noon at the WITF Public Media Center. Get your free tickets at witf.org/rsx!

Ready, Set, Explore Kindergarten takes the mystery out of the first day of kindergarten and gets kids excited about the next step on their educational journey! Meet a real kindergarten teacher, explore a school bus, and get to know neighborhood helpers like librarians, firefighters and police officers.

“This event familiarizes future kindergartners with the learning standards they will see during the upcoming school year, so they feel extra prepared,” says Caitlin Karetas, WITF Elementary Education Program Coordinator. “Ready, Set, Explore Kindergarten uses fun, interactive tools to encourage exploration and learning outside of the classroom.”

Plus, your family can tinker together at STEM learning stations! Cubelets and Squishy Circuits let you build robots and see how electricity works to power lights and fans. Construction stations give space for your kids to create with old-school materials like Magna-Tiles, marshmallows and toothpicks, too.

This year’s Ready, Set, Explore Kindergarten also features a very special book launch.

Children’s author Jonathan Stutzman and illustrator Heather Fox will launch their newest book, “Fitz and Cleo Put a Party on It,” with special story times and one-on-one meet and greets with their fans. Beyond their “Fitz and Cleo” series, you might recognize this author and illustrator duo from their “Llama” series, “Don’t Feed the Coos!” and “Butts are Everywhere.”

We also have a special guest joining us from PBS KIDS! Your family can meet the one-and-only Daniel Tiger from Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood.

Don’t forget to take time to wiggle, dance, sing and laugh with Grammy-nominated family entertainer Billy Kelly, and get your face painted by two very talented artists.

Learning stations at Ready, Set, Explore Kindergarten are designed for soon-to-be kindergartners to explore Kindergarten readiness, STEM concepts, and early literacy. Older and younger family and friends will have fun helping to explore, discover and create, too.

Interested in attending Ready, Set, Explore Kindergarten? Get your free tickets at witf.org/rsx.

WITF’s Ready, Set, Explore Kindergarten is supported by The Hershey Company, PA Virtual Charter School, UPMC, GIANT and Allied Milk Producers.