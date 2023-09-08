WITF Launches "The Melanin Report": A Groundbreaking Podcast to Celebrate Diversity and Amplify BIPOC Voices in Central Pa.

[HARRISBURG, PA] – In an exciting development for the local media landscape, WITF is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking new podcast, "The Melanin Report," which premiered on September 4. This innovative podcast provides a platform for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities to share their stories, perspectives, and experiences while celebrating the rich tapestry of cultures that make up Central Pa.

Diversity and Voices Amplified

Hosted by Marquis Lupton, "The Melanin Report" promises an engaging and thought-provoking listening experience. Each episode features interviews, discussions, and personal stories that highlight the unique contributions and challenges faced by BIPOC individuals in Central Pennsylvania. The podcast delves into a wide range of topics including culture, identity, social issues, history, and more.

Lupton is a native of Lancaster, Pa., and current On-Air Host and Producer for WITF. With a journalism career spanning over a decade, Lupton has had the opportunity to interview people like Sen. Corey Booker, former Gov. Chris Christie, Shaq, Oprah Winfrey, and a lengthy list of state and local politicians. Lupton previously ran a digital media company called TCP Media Group, which focused on giving marginalized groups in Pennsylvania a voice.

“With ‘The Melanin Report,’ I hope to fill a gap in the local media landscape by providing a dedicated space for BIPOC voices to be heard, recognized, and celebrated,” says Lupton. “By spotlighting the experiences and narratives of individuals with diverse backgrounds, we will foster greater understanding, empathy and unity within the community.”

A Collaborative Endeavor

WITF collaborates with local organizations, community leaders, and experts to ensure that "The Melanin Report" is both authentic and impactful.

In the first episodes, Lupton partners with April Ashe, Executive Director of the Legislative Black Caucus, for a newsmaker interview; Dr. Kimeka Campbell and Ana White from Young Professionals of Color of Greater Harrisburg for a panel discussion with a featured monologue on the history of the Black vote.

“’The Melanin Report’ is an intelligent and hilarious take on news, culture, and politics. We discuss issues that affect Black and brown folks primarily, but apply to the whole community,” says Campbell.

“Marquis is a bright and talented writer and producer who makes the show fun and informative, and I’m there to support and kind of bask in his brilliance really. He’s a world class talent.”

"The Melanin Report" aspires to be more than a podcast; it hopes to be a movement.

“I believe amplifying BIPOC voices and stories will contribute to a more inclusive and harmonious society,” Lupton shares. “By providing a platform for discussion about race, equity and representation, my guests and I aim to cultivate growth and change at the individual and community level.”

Be a Part of the Conversation

WITF invites the community to be a part of this transformative journey. "The Melanin Report" is available on all major podcast platforms with episodes released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. By subscribing, sharing and engaging with the content, listeners can contribute to the podcast's mission of promoting understanding and unity.

Marquis Lupton - WITF