The winner of the Back-to-School photo contest is Jaxson Buohl, 7, who attends Smoketown Elementary in the Conestoga Valley School District.
There were 118 entries in the contest, sponsored by Penn State Children's Hospital, and Jaxson's entry was selected at random.
Jaxson, the son of Julia Buohl and Brandon Buohl, loves to be outside, riding his bike and playing with his Hot Wheels.
According to his mother, he was not excited for the start of the school year, but now "is enjoying this year a lot."
Jaxson will receive a $200 gift card to use for back-to-school supplies.
Click here to see the remaining entries.