Win 2 tickets to 'Calling All Kates' at Prima Theatre

Win a pair of tickets to Calling All Kates at Prima Theatre! What do you do when your fiancée dumps you, but you have a prepaid honeymoon trip around the world? You find someone with the exact same name to join you! Embark on a globetrotting journey that feels like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt moved in with the Gilmore Girls.

Calling All Kates is a quirky cupcake of a comedy with as much heart as humor. Playing February 21 - March 14. Enter to win below!

Only first time Prima guests are eligible for this giveaway.

Don't want to wait to see if you win? Purchase your tickets now.

Prima Theatre is located at 941 Wheatland Avenue, Suite A, Lancaster, PA 17603.

(717) 327-5124 boxoffice@primalancaster.org

